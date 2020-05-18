Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

As Kia resumes production and brings processes back on track, a comprehensive safety protocol has been introduced to ensure a safe environment at the Anantapur plant to ensure all employees at the facility.

Kia Motors India Anantapur plant (File photo)

Kia Motors India has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at its production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh where production has now been resumed. The plant is currently operating a on a single shift. Kia has said that operations will resume to full applicable capacity once the COVID-19 situation in the country normalises. The company invested the initial few days to ready its facilities, putting measures in place for the safety of its employees and vendors.

Kia’s manufacturing plant in Anantapur started functioning again on 8 May 2020 to cater to both domestic and export markets after its operations were suspended following the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. All the necessary permissions from the Andhra Pradesh Government and Anantapur local municipal corporation were taken before operations resumed at the Kia Motors India manufacturing facility.

As Kia resumes production and brings processes back on track, a comprehensive safety protocol has been introduced to ensure a safe environment at the Anantapur plant to ensure all employees at the facility are protected, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO, Kia Motors India says.

Kia Motors India priorities are to clear pending orders for the best-selling Seltos and also the Carnival, and to prepare the line for the much-anticipated compact SUV Sonet. Kia’s stakeholders, including suppliers and logistics partners, are all in-line with the current production and have assured support in case production volumes are to be increased over the coming days, he added.

The Sonet will be the sub-compact SUV rival based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, rivaling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. It will likely come with two petrol engines and a diesel engine options.

The new set of precautions introduced by Kia focus on physical distancing at the entire work environment, health and hygiene measures such as sanitization, distribution of masks, regular temperature checks, and medical check-up before entering the plant premises, etc. The safety measures include:

– Social distancing in areas like canteen, team meeting areas, walkways, meeting rooms, washrooms, water dispensing areas, etc.

– Disinfecting the common computers, biometric systems and spraying disinfectants at all common areas

– Wearing mask at all times is mandatory for all employees till they reach their homes

– As an adherence to State Government directives, interstate and inter-district employees are not being called

– Practicing social distancing while travelling to office in company-run buses

