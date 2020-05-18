Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

As Kia resumes production and brings processes back on track, a comprehensive safety protocol has been introduced to ensure a safe environment at the Anantapur plant to ensure all employees at the facility.

By:Published: May 18, 2020 7:08:16 PM
Kia Motors India Anantapur plant (File photo)

Kia Motors India has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at its production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh where production has now been resumed. The plant is currently operating a on a single shift. Kia has said that operations will resume to full applicable capacity once the COVID-19 situation in the country normalises. The company invested the initial few days to ready its facilities, putting measures in place for the safety of its employees and vendors.

Kia’s manufacturing plant in Anantapur started functioning again on 8 May 2020 to cater to both domestic and export markets after its operations were suspended following the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. All the necessary permissions from the Andhra Pradesh Government and Anantapur local municipal corporation were taken before operations resumed at the Kia Motors India manufacturing facility.

As Kia resumes production and brings processes back on track, a comprehensive safety protocol has been introduced to ensure a safe environment at the Anantapur plant to ensure all employees at the facility are protected, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO, Kia Motors India says.

Kia Motors India priorities are to clear pending orders for the best-selling Seltos and also the Carnival, and to prepare the line for the much-anticipated compact SUV Sonet. Kia’s stakeholders, including suppliers and logistics partners, are all in-line with the current production and have assured support in case production volumes are to be increased over the coming days, he added.

The Sonet will be the sub-compact SUV rival based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, rivaling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. It will likely come with two petrol engines and a diesel engine options.

Also read: 2020 Kia Sonet: How it could beat the Brezza, Venue like the Seltos beat the Creta

The new set of precautions introduced by Kia focus on physical distancing at the entire work environment, health and hygiene measures such as sanitization, distribution of masks, regular temperature checks, and medical check-up before entering the plant premises, etc. The safety measures include:

– Social distancing in areas like canteen, team meeting areas, walkways, meeting rooms, washrooms, water dispensing areas, etc.

– Disinfecting the common computers, biometric systems and spraying disinfectants at all common areas

– Wearing mask at all times is mandatory for all employees till they reach their homes

– As an adherence to State Government directives, interstate and inter-district employees are not being called

– Practicing social distancing while travelling to office in company-run buses

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

Kawasaki W800 now cheaper than Triumph Street Twin as price drops by Rs 1 lakh

Kawasaki W800 now cheaper than Triumph Street Twin as price drops by Rs 1 lakh

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Alex Marquez claims victory at last corner, Rossi & Quartararo join on podium

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Alex Marquez claims victory at last corner, Rossi & Quartararo join on podium

Adorable! Ziva revving her dad MS Dhoni's Yamaha RD350 in joy will beat your Monday Blues

Adorable! Ziva revving her dad MS Dhoni's Yamaha RD350 in joy will beat your Monday Blues

Hero Pleasure+ price increased: Activa 6g rival gets costlier

Hero Pleasure+ price increased: Activa 6g rival gets costlier

2020 Suzuki Swift facelift unveiled in Japan: What to expect from Maruti in India

2020 Suzuki Swift facelift unveiled in Japan: What to expect from Maruti in India

Maruti Suzuki to restart vehicle production at Gurugram plant starting 18 May

Maruti Suzuki to restart vehicle production at Gurugram plant starting 18 May

Nissan Kicks gets major makeover in Thailand: New design, engine and features explained

Nissan Kicks gets major makeover in Thailand: New design, engine and features explained

Formula E Race At Home: Wehrlein wins again for Mahindra Racing in virtual Hong Kong E-Prix

Formula E Race At Home: Wehrlein wins again for Mahindra Racing in virtual Hong Kong E-Prix

BS6 TVS Victor launching soon in India: Key changes to expect on Splendor iSmart rival!

BS6 TVS Victor launching soon in India: Key changes to expect on Splendor iSmart rival!

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be launched by Toyota in a new avatar soon: What to expect

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be launched by Toyota in a new avatar soon: What to expect

Royal Enfield Classic 350 prices increase: Costlier by this much

Royal Enfield Classic 350 prices increase: Costlier by this much

Gulf Oil, Carpathy launch Protect+ Car Revival: Jumpstart, AC service, sanitization & more

Gulf Oil, Carpathy launch Protect+ Car Revival: Jumpstart, AC service, sanitization & more