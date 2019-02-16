Kia Motors India opens first dealership in Noida: What all 12,000 sq ft facility has on offer

Kia Motors India has inaugurated its first dealership in the country in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The first outlet by the company was inaugurated by Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India. Kia Motors says that this is step one in Kia’s endeavor to expand its presence in the country. The recently opened 12,000 sq. ft facility has been equipped with dedicated consulting areas, state of the art lounge and café for customers and an exclusive new car delivery area. Moreover, the showroom is equipped with dedicated service facilities to meet the after-sales requirements of the customers. Kia Motors' new Noida facility is based on Kia’s ‘Red Cube’ concept which, according to the company has been developed to promote trustworthiness and to differentiate the dealerships from the grey and repetitive city landscape thereby designed portraying a dynamic brand.

The Red cube is said to deliver the most complete visual representation and design-focused brand strategy and the showroom has a distinctive look, replete with the strong red fascia, side-return architecture, a clean and striking interior. All thanks to this, the company believes that the customers to have a more professional, comfortable and welcoming experience upon stepping inside the facility. The facility has a dedicated 6000 sq. ft. of sales and display area to cater to different demands of the customers. The experience will also extend to aftersales, where, under Kia Promise to care, customized offerings will be made available to the customer throughout his ownership period.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar Bhat, Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India said that Kia Motors is happy to reflect quality and speed in everything that the company does and hence it already has its first showroom in India ready, much before the company will start selling products. This is an important milestone for Kia Motors India as it marks the customer focused physical presence of the brand in the country. The facility has the perfect mix of style, function and form and is in line with Kia’s new global standards. Kia is proud to have partnered with Allied Motors who have a 75-year-old legacy of being associated with the automotive sector with intrinsic and in-depth knowledge of selling automobiles. He added that Kia Motors is looking forward to a fruitful relationship with its customers through its state-of-the-art network.