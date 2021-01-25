Kia Motors India becomes fastest carmaker to reach 2 lakh sales: Top variants of Seltos, Sonet in demand

This achievement comes in just 17 months since they started sales here. The first lakh was completed within a year, July 2020 to be exact.

When Kia Motors India set shop a couple of years ago, the brand was pretty clear about its goals. It knew that the Kia Seltos, the first offering, will set the sales chart on fire. Hence the brand, before launch, had ensured that there are enough cars to be delivered to customers. Compared to other car brands, the Seltos had a lower waiting period because of this. This shows in the fact that Kia Motors has now become the fastest carmaker in India to reach a two lakh sales number. This achievement comes in just 17 months since they started sales here. The first lakh was completed within a year, July 2020 to be exact. The next one lakh was achieved within just six months. At present, Kia sells the Sonet, Seltos and Carnival cars in India.

Also Read Kia Sonet iMT review

Kia India says that more than 60 per cent of its sales have come through the top variants of each of its cars. This includes the GTX range for the Sonet as well as Seltos and the Limousine for the Carnival. More than one lakh cars sold by Kia India have got the connected vehicle technology in them. These account to around 53 per cent of the brand’s sales. In short, one out of every two Kia cars sold in India have the connected car feature. Kia also says that the brand has consistently featured in the top five carmakers in India list, each month.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

149,428 units of the Kia Seltos have been sold so far in the Indian market. 45,195 Kia Sonet cars have also found new homes since the model was launched in September 2020. The uber luxurious and pricey Kia Carnival too has got 5,409 units plying on the Indian roads. The Carnival was launched at last year’s Auto Expo.

Also Read Compact SUVs with biggest boots

To meet this increasing demand of Kia cars in India, the company has decided to increase its production. A three-shift operation is being planned at the Anantapur facility. The dealer network too will be expanded in Tier III and IV markets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.