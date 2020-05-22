Kia Motors introduces free three-step program for sanitisation during vehicle service

The 'Kia Care' programme has been introduced as Kia Motors India’s network of 192 service touchpoints in 160 cities in India restart operations.

May 22, 2020
Kia Motors India today announced its new campaign called ‘Kia Care’ to ensure high standards of safety in vehicle servicing in times of coronavirus pandemic. Kia says it is an industry-first initiative under which cars will be given sanitisation free of cost on a first-come, first-serve basis. The programme has been introduced as Kia Motors India’s network of 192 service touchpoints in 160 cities in India restart operations. The ‘Kia Care’ campaign will work primarily across three checks – Vehicle Safety, Network Safety and Customer Safety. Kia has also extended the duration of the Free Service under the Protection policy by two months to take care of delays in servicing due to lockdown.

The ‘Kia Care’ campaign, which comes under the ‘Kia Promise to Care’ assurance, incorporates new hygiene checks and measures to ensure the health of our customers is not compromised, Tae Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer, Kia Motors India said.

Given the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have implemented this programme to cover not just vehicle hygiene, but that of our service centres and staff as well. The campaign allows us to offer peace-of-mind to our customers to get their precious Kia vehicles serviced with the utmost safety in these difficult times, he added.

Three Stages of ‘Kia Care’:

– The Vehicle Hygiene programme involves cleaning and disinfecting of the entire vehicle inside out. This includes top wash, interior cleaning (special attention to frequently used touchpoints like steering wheel, door handles etc.) with an anti-microbial solution and fumigation of the vehicle. The fumigation process inside the vehicle is done with special equipment and a natural chemical which has sterilizing and anti-bacterial properties.

Also read: Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

– All Kia dealerships and service centres across India will encompass safety on all facets of customer interactions, from the moment of their arrival to their departure at all touchpoints. This includes a three-shift sanitisation programme along with sanitizer’s availability, regular temperature checks for all customers and employees.

– As part of the Contactless Digital Service (using Kia Link App), customers can enjoy complete online paperless & digital service with Pick-up & Drop facility as well as access to exclusive Mobile Workshops with zero physical involvement.

