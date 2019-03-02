Kia Motors drops a teaser of new electric concept with 21-screen infotainment system!

2019 Geneva Motor Show is going to be one big kaleidoscope where mechanics and electronics come together. This year more than the previous ones, owing of course to the impending pressure on car manufacturers to go electric and then eventually remove the need for human intervention. Kia Motors too is ready to make a splash at one of the world's largest motor shows and has dropped a teaser of what we're about to witness at the show. And, by the looks of it, this concept is going to be a wild one.

“Automotive design is about capturing the heart and making it beat that bit faster for that bit longer — and we believe that there’s absolutely no reason why that should change simply because the car is electric,” said Gregory Guillaume, the vice president of design for Kia Europe, in a statement.

Gregory's statement still does not shed a light of what we were on about in the headline to this piece - the 21-screen infotainment. We'll get to it. The concept has not been given a name yet but the teaser images do reveal that it will have flared wheel arches, a sculpted hood, and a more stylish Kia logo. Also, rear-view mirrors have been replaced with cameras We don't know yet if it'll be a sedan or coupe or a hatch or something else entirely.

It looks rather wildly bionic on the outside, but it's the insides that are more intriguing. Kia has arranged 21 individual high-res screens on the dashboard to feed information to the occupants. The screens replace the single or sometimes double infotainments we see these days.

It's a joke. Yes, Kia calls the feature “a humorous riposte to the industry’s current obsession with ever-increasing dashboard screens.”

So, there you go. We may have wasted one or two minutes of your lives with this. But it would've been a rave have seen something like that and then whisper to yourself - 'but why'. Point is, Kia Motors has promised to launch new electric cars in the coming years. These will include the third-generation Soul and NIro crossover in 2019. But no, not the one with 21 screens in there.