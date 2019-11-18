Kia Motors aiming at 300 touchpoints by end of fiscal: Carnival MPV to launch in February

Kia Motors India has received a positive response for the Seltos. At the moment, the booking roaster for the compact SUV has more than 62,000 entries, and the number is quickly increasing. So far, Kia has delivered 33,000 units of the Seltos in India and has commenced second shift at its Anantapur plant in order to bring down the waiting period. Kia entered India with the Seltos which was backed by a dealership network of 260 touchpoints. Ahead of the launch of its second product in India i.e. the Carnival MPV in February, Kia plans to expand its network by a further 50 touchpoints by end of this fiscal.

"We started with 260 odd touchpoints and now, we intend to increase the count by another 50. There are certain areas like northeast, northern part of Telangana, Karnataka, western Rajasthan, etc., where we are not very well represented. So, we are looking to plug such gaps," Kia Motors India Head Marketing and Sales Manohar Bhat told PTI.

Kia Motors India, at the time of its inception in India, had announced that starting with the Seltos, it is going to launch six new models in India within a span of three years i.e. one model every six months. Hence, after the debut of the Carnival, the next model from Kia is likely to be introduced by the end of 2020.

There have been speculations that the third product to be launched by Kia Motors in India could be a sub-compact SUV based on the Hyundai Venue. Recently, images of what seems like the test mule of this particular vehicle have surfaced on the internet multiple times. However, Kia hasn't officially announced anything as of yet in this regard.

Within a couple of months of its inception in India, thanks to the response that it has received for the Seltos, Kia Motors reached the fifth position in terms of sales during the month of October this year.

Inputs: PTI