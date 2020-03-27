Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

To spearhead their Plan-S strategy, Kia has elevated Head of Global Operations Division, Ho-sung Song as President.

Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) has announced that Ho-sung Song, Head of Global Operations Division has been elevated to the position of President of the organisation. H.S. Song will be succeeding Han-woo Park with the new role. H.W. Park will move on to an advisory role and continue to support the company’s business objectives.

H.S. Song brings extensive experience after climbing up the ladder to the new role. His previous roles include President of Kia Motors France (Vice President), followed by Head of Export Planning Group, Kia Motors Corporation (Vice President). He was then appointed as President of Kia Motors Europe (Senior Vice President) and finally Head of Global Operations, Kia Motors Corporation (Executive Vice President) from which he has been elevated.

In the new role, H.S. Song will spearhead the advancement of the KMC’s mid- to long-term strategy ‘Plan S’. This is aimed towards progressively establishing a leadership position in the automotive space in the future. Song brings experience across automotive value chain, expertise in overseas operations are expected to help the company’s transition to future businesses — electric vehicles and mobility solutions.

The Korean automaker recently announced its Plan-S strategy. This strategy is targeted towards transitioning to electric and autonomous vehicles from the traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Kia aims to have a line-up of 11 battery-electric vehicles before the end of 2025. With the new EVs, Kia is aiming for a global EV market share of 6.6% excluding China and gain up to 25% market share from its hybrid and electrified vehicles.

