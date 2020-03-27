Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

To spearhead their Plan-S strategy, Kia has elevated Head of Global Operations Division, Ho-sung Song as President.

By:Published: March 27, 2020 3:31:18 PM

Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) has announced that Ho-sung Song, Head of Global Operations Division has been elevated to the position of President of the organisation. H.S. Song will be succeeding Han-woo Park with the new role. H.W. Park will move on to an advisory role and continue to support the company’s business objectives.

H.S. Song brings extensive experience after climbing up the ladder to the new role. His previous roles include President of Kia Motors France (Vice President), followed by Head of Export Planning Group, Kia Motors Corporation (Vice President). He was then appointed as President of Kia Motors Europe (Senior Vice President) and finally Head of Global Operations, Kia Motors Corporation (Executive Vice President) from which he has been elevated.

In the new role, H.S. Song will spearhead the advancement of the KMC’s mid- to long-term strategy ‘Plan S’. This is aimed towards progressively establishing a leadership position in the automotive space in the future. Song brings experience across automotive value chain, expertise in overseas operations are expected to help the company’s transition to future businesses — electric vehicles and mobility solutions.

The Korean automaker recently announced its Plan-S strategy. This strategy is targeted towards transitioning to electric and autonomous vehicles from the traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Kia aims to have a line-up of 11 battery-electric vehicles before the end of 2025. With the new EVs, Kia is aiming for a global EV market share of 6.6% excluding China and gain up to 25% market share from its hybrid and electrified vehicles.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles clears all BS4 stock: All BharatBenz trucks and buses now BS6 compliant

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles clears all BS4 stock: All BharatBenz trucks and buses now BS6 compliant

Coronavirus lockdown: Five ideas for petrolheads to ward off boredom

Coronavirus lockdown: Five ideas for petrolheads to ward off boredom

Lexus LX450d discontinued: Will only have petrol or hybrid engines in future

Lexus LX450d discontinued: Will only have petrol or hybrid engines in future

VW Transporter turns 70: The Microbus becomes longest surviving commercial vehicle

VW Transporter turns 70: The Microbus becomes longest surviving commercial vehicle

TVS Apache RTR 310 launch date, expected price and features

TVS Apache RTR 310 launch date, expected price and features

Renault Kwid AMT BS6 Review: Pros and cons of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso rival

Renault Kwid AMT BS6 Review: Pros and cons of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso rival

Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed: New dates to be announced in coming weeks

Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed: New dates to be announced in coming weeks

This one Indian state failed to lower accidents even after Motor Vehicle Act 2019

This one Indian state failed to lower accidents even after Motor Vehicle Act 2019

Covid19: No toll collection on National Highways during lockdown period

Covid19: No toll collection on National Highways during lockdown period

Coivd19: Bajaj Auto commits Rs 100 crore for medical relief

Coivd19: Bajaj Auto commits Rs 100 crore for medical relief

Coronavirus impact! Benelli shuts operations at Hyderabad plant till 31st March

Coronavirus impact! Benelli shuts operations at Hyderabad plant till 31st March

2020 MotoGP: Spanish GP postponed - fifth MotoGP round to be affected by coronavirus

2020 MotoGP: Spanish GP postponed - fifth MotoGP round to be affected by coronavirus

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Low Rider BS6 launched: Key changes and price difference listed!

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Low Rider BS6 launched: Key changes and price difference listed!

GoMechanic offers service, repairs to emergency vehicles during lockdown: Waives off labour charge

GoMechanic offers service, repairs to emergency vehicles during lockdown: Waives off labour charge

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra ready with affordable ventilator prototype within 48 hours

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra ready with affordable ventilator prototype within 48 hours

Hero Xpulse ABS units reportedly being replaced: Here's why they should be

Hero Xpulse ABS units reportedly being replaced: Here's why they should be

BS4 inventory pileup more worrying for two-wheelers than cars & commercial vehicles: Crisil

BS4 inventory pileup more worrying for two-wheelers than cars & commercial vehicles: Crisil

Coronavirus Pandemic: Audi, Mercedes, BMW and more inspiring social posts that strike the right chord

Coronavirus Pandemic: Audi, Mercedes, BMW and more inspiring social posts that strike the right chord

Bugatti uses first-ever 3D-printed titanium components on Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport 300+

Bugatti uses first-ever 3D-printed titanium components on Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport 300+