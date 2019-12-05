Kia Motors announces official opening of Anantapur plant: To unveil Carnival MPV at 2020 Auto Expo

Kia Motors India today announced the opening of its manufacturing plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy and Ambassador of The Republic of Korea to India Shin Bongkil. The $1.1 billion manufacturing facility is Kia’s 15th in the world and has a minimum production capacity of 3 lakh units a year. During the opening ceremony, President and CEO, Kia Motors Corporation Han Woo Park underlined that Kia Motors India has become the fourth largest car manufacturer in India within 100 days of operations and the company is now the eighth largest car manufacturer in the world. Kia plans to achieve its global sales target of 2.8 million vehicles by 2020.

Andhra Pradesh CM Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy began his speech during the ceremony thanking Kia Motors India for setting up a world-class facility in Andhra Pradesh. He went on to say that the Kia plant has generated 11,000 direct jobs and 7,000 from its ancillaries. Once the full production capacity is achieved, the number of jobs will increase even further, he said. “We will stand to support Kia Motors India all throughout.”

Kia Seltos, the South Korean manufacturer’s first car in India, has been a great success with bookings figures that crossed 6,000 on the very first day. Competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta, the Seltos comes with loaded with comfort and convenience features at prices starting Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

About Kia’s future products in India, Kia Carnival will be the next launch. Most likely to be unveiled during the 2020 Auto Expo, Kia Carnival will find its place in the premium people carrier segment. Expect a price tag that falls between Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh and the most plausible competition for it would be Toyota Innova. The India-spec Kia Carnival is likely to get a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine with an automatic transmission only.

Kia’s plans for the Indian new car market include the production of additional models at KMI and an expanded product portfolio. Kia will commence production of its premium MPV model at KMI in early 2020. The brand also plans to introduce a new sub-compact SUV model to the market later that year, strengthening its utility vehicle brand image in India.