Kia Motors record sells 1 lakh connected cars: Seltos GTX Plus DCT most popular Kia in India

Thanks to the success of the Seltos, Kia Motors reached the 1 lakh vehicle sales milestone within a year’s time in India, which crowned Kia as the fastest-growing auto brand in volume sales in the country.

Kia Motors India today announced that it has recorded a sale of 1 lakh connected cars in India The company states that Kia vehicles equipped with UVO connect in-car technology contribute more than 55% of its total sales in the country. The top-selling connected car variant is the Seltos GTX Plus DCT 1.4T Petrol which contributed to almost 15% of the total connected car sales.

For today’s internet-savvy generation, a car should be their extension in every aspect including connectivity which can ease mobility. Our advanced UVO Connect technology is a breakthrough effort in this direction which integrates smart devices with our cars for enabling a seamless, safer and memorable drive experience. Technology has always been at the focal point since our maiden launch in the country and we are elated to achieve one more milestone in-car connectivity, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said.

UVO connect is a connected car solution that integrates a smartphone/smartwatch, car, and its infotainment system into a single unit. It is equipped with 57 smart features and comes with a three-year free subscription for its customers and can also be connected to Smart Watch (based on Android, iOS, and Tizen operating systems).

The UVO Connect in-car technology features several voice commands under nine categories which include Calling, Weather Information, Time and Date, Indian Holiday Information, Cricket Score, Media Control, Navigation Control and Climate Control’. Additionally, the UVO – Voice Assist wake up command activates the UVO by simply saying “Hello Kia”.

It also offers safety features such as remote engine start/stop, stolen vehicle immobilisation, auto collision notification, remote Smart pure Air On, and live car tracking amongst others.

