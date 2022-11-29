Kia launches certified pre-owned car business Kia CPO

Kia has aggressive plans to ramp up the CPO business in the country with over 30 outlets by the end of 2022.

Kia has announced the commencement of its certified pre-owned car business, called Kia CPO, in India. With exclusive Kia CPO outlets, the company is looking at providing a new-age experience to customers that will allow them to sell, buy or exchange pre-owned cars, backed by hassle-free ownership transfers and customised finance options.

Having started a pre-owned car dealership business after a little over three years since the carmaker entered India makes Kia one of the fastest OEMs to do so.

The cars sold through Kia CPO will get up to 2 years & 40,000 km of warranty coverage and up to 4 free periodic maintenance,

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “Currently, Indian customers have limited access to certified and verified information when it comes to the pre-owned car segment, and we intend to change this notion with our entry into the business. Our proactive approach of starting CPO business at such an early stage of our existence in the country will ensure that all systems and processes are in place even before the first lot of our products comes under the average replacement age.”

He further added, “We’ve noticed that more than one-third of customers of new Kia cars are replacement buyers, and we aim to facilitate them through our certified pre-owned car business. Customers can exchange any used car with new Kia cars, and we are also offering a combined packaged deal for exchange customers, with a secure and instant payment transfer option.”

The company has also introduced a Digital Evaluation Mobile Application with real-time data integration & scientific pricing suggestion. All the Kia cars, certified and sold through Kia CPO, will have less than 5 years of age, 1 lakh km mileage, and would undergo a comprehensive 175-point quality check before being made available to customers.

These cars will have no structural damage, a verified ownership and service history, and will be refurbished only with Kia genuine parts.

Kia CPO will be a one-stop solution for customers, and non-Kia cars will also be made available to customers on an as-is-where-is basis.

Kia has aggressive plans to ramp up the CPO business in the country with over 30 outlets by the end of 2022. It has already established 15 outlets in 14 cities – Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Calicut, Amritsar, Nasik, Baroda, Kannur and Malappuram.