Kia KY global premiere on Dec 16: Seltos-based SUV likely to have 6/7 seat options

The production-spec Kia KY will be dropping its veils down on December 16. The three-row vehicle will likely be coming in both 6- and 7-seat configurations.

*Image for representation purpose only.

Kia KY is the internal codename of the South Korean carmaker’s upcoming three-row vehicle. The brand has just confirmed that it will be taking the covers off the production-spec KY on December 16. As of now, the test mule of the SUV has been spotted numerous times on Indian soil and around the company’s facility in South Korea. Kia is tight-lipped about details of the upcoming SUV. However, some details of the KY are out, and here they are.

Crossover-like styling

For the design, production-spec Kia KY will follow a bold suite. The test mule gives a glimpse of Seltos-like design and 2022 Carnival-inspired outline. Expect the KY to feature an upright bonnet for added presence. On the inside, the dashboard will also follow the suit of modernness with a slew of features onboard. It will have three rows of seating, with 6- and 7-seater layouts.

Key rivals

In the Indian market, Kia KY will rub shoulders with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Hyundai Alcazar as well. Reports claim that the KY will boast of the most-usable third-row in its class.

Likely to be named Carens

Talking about the Kia KY’s market name, it is likely to be called Carens. The carmaker has filed trademark registrations for the Carens name, which is anticipated to be the commercial name for the Kia KY.

Launch timeline

Once unveiled on Dec 16, Kia will be putting in efforts to launch the KY in the targeted markets, which includes India as well. The KY might start reaching the showroom floors by the end of the current financial year. A Hyundai-badged iteration of the KY will also go on sale in the Indian market at a later stage.

Expected price

Based on the SP2 platform, which also underpins the Kia Seltos, the KY will borrow its powertrain options from the mid-size SUV itself. Hence, the prices are expected to start from under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

