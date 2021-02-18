Kia K8 unveiled: Striking-looking sedan might be launched in India

There are only SUVs as well as an MPV in Kia's India lineup. These seem to be working just fine for the company but given its expansion plans, a flagship sedan that can take on the premium Germans will be apt.

Kia Motors recently chose a new brand logo. However, none of its cars have so far got the logo. Until, this, the new Kia K8 sedan was unveiled. The K8 wears the new logo. The company says that the car “fuses innovation with elegance to create a sleek and futuristic sports sedan profile”. It’s fastback design theme is amplified plenty here. One can see the tiger nose grille done in a unique pattern, with the criss-crossing angles. The chin spoiler is a thoughtful touch whereas the all-LED headlamps look as if they are half-closed eyelids. We aren’t fans of that mirrors as while everything else on the car looks stunning, the ORVMs appear a bit bland. Move on to the side and you will see those nicely done alloys. This 5-metre long sedan will definitely be one attraction on the road, with that rear spoiler as well as connected tail lights giving it a Panamera appearance.

The Kia K8 replaces the K7 in the line-up and appears a bit closer to the Stinger model now. Kia says that the market launch is scheduled for later this year. It is likely to have a turbo petrol engine as well as an 8-speed automatic transmission. While there are no interior images at the moment, it is a Kia after all and the cabin will no less be opulently laid. We expect this to be a four-seater given the body language.

An interesting bit is that Kia India doesn’t have a sedan in its portfolio right now. There are only SUVs as well as a MPV. These seem to be working just fine for the company but given its expansion plans, a flagship sedan that can take on the premium Germans will be apt. Moreover, if Kia can provide the same at almost half the cost. It is actually a food for thought.

