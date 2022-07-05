Kia installs India’s fastest 150 kW DC EV charger in Gurgaon

Kia has installed India’s fastest electric vehicle charger in Gurgaon, Haryana. With a capacity of 150 kW, this DC EV charger can juice up the Kia EV6 from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 42 minutes.

Kia has installed India’s fastest electric vehicle charger in Gurgaon, Haryana. It has been set up at Kia’s official dealership, Dhingra Kia, in Gurgaon. The company claims to install 15 such superfast electric vehicle chargers across 12 Indian cities by August 2022. With a capacity of 150 kW, this DC EV charger can juice up the Kia EV6 from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 42 minutes.

Speaking on the occasion, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We started with the ambition of making EV ownership aspirational and launched our global best EV – the Kia EV6 in India, earlier this year. To take things further, we’re now incredibly excited to inaugurate the first DC fast charger for passenger vehicles with a 150 kW charging capacity, playing our role in India’s EV growth story.”

He further added, “At Kia India, it is our constant endeavour to provide a superior customer experience and we believe that such fast-charging solutions will take away issues of range anxiety & charging time that EV owners face. We shall be installing a total of 15 such chargers across 12 cities by August 2022, and are hopeful that such small steps will go a long way in fostering EV adoption in the country.”

Kia India recently launched the all-electric EV6 crossover in the country. The India-spec Kia EV6 gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge. It is available in two variants – a 225 bhp single-motor with RWD and a 320 bhp dual-motor with AWD drivetrain. The Kia EV6 is priced from Rs 59.95 lakh to Rs 64.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

