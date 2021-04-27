Kia India’s big EV plans! 11 electric vehicles by 2026: Updated Seltos, Sonet launch in May

At the core will be seven EVs that will be specifically developed for our country. That is a huge number from a mainstream carmaker and someone who just stepped into the country.

Kia India has been on a high. Becoming the country’s number three largest, sometimes fourth manufacturer is not easy for veterans who have been here since decades and Kia has been in India only for a couple of years. Kia India today announced their new logo and that it will be put on freshly manufactured cars from the end of this month. Speaking of which, Kia Motors will bring in rejigged variants of the Seltos and Sonet. Both these cars and especially the Sonet have been chart busters for Kia India. Both also started their model life in India. Rejigging, adding more features and also introducing a mild facelift is something unheard of this early in a car. However, Kia Motors will be bringing in these new additions to a showroom near you by next month. It is likely that the Gravity Edition will also be a part of this launch and could be on sale for a short time.

The bigger takeaway of the virtual press conference today is that Kia India will be bullish on electric vehicles. The brand will launch 11 electric cars in India by 2026. At the core will be seven EVs that will be specifically developed for our country. That is a huge number from a mainstream carmaker and someone who just stepped into the country. Alongside, this it was also announced that the company will be introducing a new car in 2022. It could possibly be a new MPV – something that will be a direct Toyota Innova competitor. The silhouette of the car that was shown was more on the lines of an SUV. We expect Kia Motors India to shed more light on this in the coming days.

Kia Motors India is also looking to have 350 touchpoints in the country in more than 200 cities by the end of this year. Kia also claims to have fully-digital sales as well as aftersales for its vehicles.

