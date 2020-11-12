Kia India starts contactless, paperless aftersales initiative: Process explained

Based on the scheduled service, customers can also track their cars on a realtime basis on a map. SMS alerts will also be sent to the customers. 

By:November 12, 2020 5:04 PM
With the pandemic coming in, process followed generally has now been disrupted. Social distancing is now the key, with greetings restricted to folded hands or a hi from a distance. In these disrupting times, Kia India has introduced a new service technique. The brand has started a contactless as well as paperless process for aftersales. Through this technique, customers are requested to download the Kia Motors app. Through this they can schedule their services. A pick and drop facility will be arranged for the customers and the drivers will be using a protective seat cover as well as PPE kit. Before the drivers come to pick and drop the car, customers will be sent their IDs. Based on the scheduled service, customers can also track their cars on a realtime basis on a map. SMS alerts will also be sent to the customers.

Under the Promise to Care umbrella, Kia India has also launched a “My Convenience” package. Customers can personalise their service requirements through this. Not only high levels of transparency but also inflation protection is guaranteed. One such offer is the Care Pack and the other is the Pre-Paid Maintenance or PPM. Under the latter, customers are assured of approved engine oils, OEM parts as well as labour charges as per recommended. This is also based on the age and kilometres of the car. Once in a year, complimentary wheel alignment, rotation and balancing too are provided. One can choose from the two years / 20,000km, three years / 30,000km, four years / 40,000kms or five years / 50,000km package.

In the Care Pack, customers have the option to select one out of the four convenience packages. This includes the preventive care wherein a customer can have a rodent repellent and unerboady coating done. In the fresh care, the car will be given an interior and exterior cleaning package. In the AC care, the airconditioning unit will be disinfected and at the same time, the evaporator coil will be cleaned. As for the hygiene care pack, the car will be treated to fumigation and carbon air filter cleaning.

Customers have chance to opt for these packages when they purchase the vehicle or take it to the service centre. They have a one year or 10,000km window wherein which they can opt for these services. If one of the aforementioned Care Packs is availed, customers stand to get a free alloy wheel treatment and a 10 per cent discount on labour on other services.

