Kia India has revealed its sales figures for the month of September 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker sold 25,857 cars in September 2022, registering a 79 per cent YOY growth. In the same period last year, the company’s sales stood at 14,441 units. The Kia Seltos remained the company’s best-selling car while the Sonet bagged the second spot.

When compared on an MoM basis, Kia’s sales increased by 15.8 per cent as in August this year, it sold 22,322 units. It’s worth mentioning that Kia India surpassed its total sales of CY21 in just nine months of 2022 with 1,92,024 units sold yet. Last year, it recorded 1,81,583 unit sales. Kia also retained its position in the top five best-selling carmakers list.

In September 2022, the Seltos was Kia’s best-selling car with 11,000 units. It was followed by Sonet with 9,291 units, Carens with 5,233 units, and Carnival with 333 units sold. Commenting on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing, “We welcome festivity on a positive note, recording our highest ever monthly sales figure. We have been consistent with our sales in the entire CY22, which is 34% up from last year.”

He further added, “The recovery in sales is also a result of the easing supply chain constraints, which is good news for the industry. Not only Kia but the entire 4-wheeler industry has healthy sales in September to cheer about, and then the peak of the festivity is yet to come. We are experiencing increasing demand for our products around the festive season, thus continuing our growth trajectory till the end of CY2022.”

“We have always prioritised customers’ wants and expectations. Moreover, Kia India has consistently supported the Indian Government’s goal of producing best-in-class vehicles in India and will continue with the Make-in-India march. In fact, our recent achievement of the 1.5 lakh export milestone within just three years of commencing business in India is another testament to our commitment to the Government’s vision and our Make-in-India-for-the-World” philosophy,” Brar concluded.

