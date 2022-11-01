Kia India Sales October 2022: Kia India sold 23,323 cars in October 2022, registering a 43 per cent YoY growth. The Seltos remained the company’s best-selling car while the Sonet bagged the second spot.

Kia India has revealed its sales figures for the month of October 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker sold 23,323 units in October 2022, registering a 43 per cent YOY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 16,331 units. The Kia Seltos remained the company’s best-selling car while the Sonet bagged the second spot.

When compared on an MoM basis, Kia’s sales declined by 9.8 per cent as in September this year, it sold 25,857 units. It’s worth mentioning that Kia India has crossed the 2 lakh sales mark in 2022 with two months remaining in the year, which is much more than the total sales figure of 1,81,583 units in 2021.

In October 2022, the Seltos continued to remain Kia’s best-selling car with 9,777 units. It was followed by Sonet with 7,614 units, Carens with 5,479 units, and Carnival with 301 units sold. The company also delivered 152 units of the Kia EV6 premium electric car in India last month. Kia also retained its position in the top five best-selling carmakers list.

Commenting on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing, said, “The demand that all Kia products have managed to generate in the Indian market, signifies exciting times for the brand. It tells us that our product strategy was right on point since the very beginning. We have already crossed the 2 lakh sales mark in CY 2022 and with two months still remaining, we are confident of ending the year on an unprecedented high.”

He further added, “With consistent strong sales for successive months throughout the year, Kia India has truly established itself as a force to reckon with in the Indian automobile industry. 35% y-o-y YTD growth over 2021 shows the growing affinity for Indian consumers for the Kia brand. A strong market response to EV6 shows the strength of brand Kia in the premium & luxury space as well.”

