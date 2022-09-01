Kia India Sales August 2022: Kia India sold 22,322 cars in August 2022, registering a 33 per cent YoY growth. The Seltos remained the company’s best-selling car while the Sonet bagged the second spot.

Kia India has revealed its sales figures for the month of August 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker sold 22,322 cars in August 2022, registering a 33.27 per cent YOY growth. In the same period last year, the company’s sales stood at 16,750 units. The Kia Seltos remained the company’s best-selling car while the Sonet bagged the second spot.

When compared on an MoM basis, Kia’s sales increased by 1.36 per cent as in July this year, it managed to sell 22,022 units. The company has retained its position in the top five best-selling carmakers list. In August 2022, the Seltos was Kia’s best-selling car with 8,652 units. It was followed by Sonet with 7,838 units, Carens with 5,558 units, and Carnival with 274 units sold.

Commenting on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “We have been observing upward sales momentum since the beginning of this year, and it is a good sign for the Indian automotive market. With the demand and supply curve staying positive, we are optimistic that an excellent festive season in terms of sales is ahead of us.”

He further added, “Intending to provide a more enhanced, premium, and exclusive product experience to our customers, we have also launched the Sonet X Line earlier this morning. In order to inject fresh enthusiasm in our customers, we have recently launched a refreshed version of Seltos with six airbags as standard fitment, making it the only SUV in the segment offering the safety feature.”

