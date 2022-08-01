Kia India Sales July 2022: Kia India sold 22,022 cars in July 2022, registering a 47 per cent YoY growth. The Seltos remained the company’s best-selling car while the Sonet bagged the second spot.

Kia India has revealed its sales figures for the month of July 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker sold 22,022 cars in July 2022, registering a 47 per cent YOY growth. In the same period last year, the company’s sales stood at 15,016 units. The Kia Seltos remained the company’s best-selling car while the Sonet bagged the second spot.

When compared on an MoM basis, Kia’s sales declined by 8 per cent as in June this year, it managed to sell 24,024 units, its highest-ever figure yet. In July 2022, the Seltos was Kia’s best-selling car with 8,451 units. It was followed by Sonet with 7,215 units, Carens with 5,978 units, and Carnival with 288 units sold.

Commenting on the sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “Gradual improvement in the supply chain and our customers’ continued love for the brand is adding momentum to Kia India’s growth. This year, we are outpacing the industry with cumulative growth of 28.4% over 2021, which is much higher than the industry growth of 16%.”

He further added, “With the upcoming festive season, we shall strive to improve supplies to give faster deliveries to our customers. To ensure minimum wait time, we have been running our production facility in full capacity since February 2022 with utmost optimisation.” Kia India recently organised a nationwide ‘Ownership-Service Camp’ across its dealerships and this weeklong camp attracted1 over 30,000 customers.

