Kia India sells 19,319 cars in January 2022: Registers YoY growth of 1.38%

Kia India has sold 19,319 cars in the month of January 2022, registering a YoY growth of 1.38 per cent. The carmaker is gearing up to launch the all-new Kia Carens in India this month.

Kia India has revealed its sales figures for the month of January 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker has recorded domestic sales of 19,319 units in January 2022. Kia India has registered a 1.4 per cent YoY growth over the same period last year as the company sold 19,056 units in January 2021. Like always, the Kia Seltos leads the race for Kia in India and is again the highest contributor to the company’s overall sales tally.

Kia Seltos is one of the best-selling mid-size SUVs in India and 11,483 units of this SUV were sold in January 2022. Moreover, Kia has announced that the company has sold close to 3.9 lakh units in just 30 months of its sales operation in the country, a great achievement for a new entrant. Kia India anticipates that the supply chain constraint will remain in place until early 2022 and the semiconductor situation might show signs of recovery beginning in the second quarter.

Commenting on the sales performance, Hardeep Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “We are kick-starting the new year with positive sales growth and a new product on offering for our discerning Indian customers. The month of January has been truly overwhelming for us, with our newest offering Kia Carens, receiving a record response with 7,738 bookings in just 24 hours. We are excited by the market reaction, as all of our offerings have been consistently performing well on a month-on-month basis.”

He further added, “We are confident that the introduction of our three-row recreational vehicle the Kia Carens, will strengthen our position in the Indian automotive industry.” The company is all set to launch the all-new Kia Carens in India this month. Bookings for the same are already open and one can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

