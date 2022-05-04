Kia India sold 19,019 cars in April 2022, registering an 18 per cent YoY growth. While the Seltos remained the company’s best-seller, the newly launched Kia Carens conquered the second spot.

Kia India has revealed its sales figures for the month of April 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean car manufacturer managed to sell 19,019 cars in April 2022, thereby registering a YoY growth of 18 per cent. In the same period last year, the company’s domestic sales stood at 16,111 units.

However, when we compare on an MoM basis, Kia’s sales declined by 15.9 per cent as the company sold 22,622 cars in March 2022, registering its highest-ever monthly sales. Kia India still retains its position amongst the top five car manufacturers in the country. In April 2022, the Seltos continued to remain the company’s best-seller with 7,506 units. It was followed by the newly launched Kia Carens with 5,754 units, Sonet with 5,404 units, and Carnival with 355 units sold.

Commenting on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “Kia India has sold close to 20,000 units on an average, every month in 2022 and it has been a healthy year for us. The global automotive industry has been facing a tough phase battling supply chain woes since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020. We have been receiving overwhelming demand for our vehicles, and we are optimising our production consistently to keep the waiting period in check.”

He further added, “At Kia India, we believe in evolving ourselves consistently, and hence we are bringing the most hi-tech Kia ever made for our discerning Indian customers. With EV6, we are entering India’s EV space, which has shown great potential. Recently, we have also launched the refreshed Seltos and the Sonet, enhancing the safety features of the models along with multiple updates and additional features. I would like to assure our customers to offer them the best value proportion with our products and services in India.”

