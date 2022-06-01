Kia India’s sales for the month of May 2022 stand at 18,718 units, registering a 69 per cent YoY growth. This South Korean carmaker has also achieved the 4.5 lakh domestic sales milestone in India.

Kia India has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean car manufacturer managed to sell 18,718 units in May 2022, registering a YoY growth of 69 per cent. In the same period last year, the company’s domestic sales stood at 11,050 units.

However, when we compare on an MoM basis, Kia’s sales declined by a mere 1.5 per cent as the company sold 19,019 cars in April this year. In May 2022, the Sonet was Kia’s best-seller with 7,899 units. It was followed by the Seltos with 5,953 units, Carens with 5,754 units, and Carnival with 239 units sold. Kia’s May sales figures also include 15 EV6 cars that have been dispatched to dealerships as display units.

Commenting on the development, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “We are happy to sustain our sales momentum with yet another strong sales performance. we are growing at 19% plus, which is higher than the industry average growth rate, even when supply chain issues plaguing the entire auto industry.”

It is worth mentioning that Kia India retains its position amongst the top five car manufacturers in the country. Moreover, it has surpassed the 4.5 lakh domestic sales milestone while the Sonet achieved the 1.5 lakh sales figure since its inception. Brar further added, “Kia is now a part of 4.5 lakh Indian families, and we have achieved this in a record time, which only testifies the faith of Indian customers in the Kia brand.”

