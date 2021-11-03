Kia India sells 16,331 cars in October 2021: Sales surpass the 1.5 lakh mark in CY21

Kia India has announced its sales figures for the month of October 2021. This South Korean carmaker has managed to sell 16,331 cars last month and the Seltos was its best-selling product once again.

Kia India has announced its domestic sales figures for the month of October 2021. This South Korean carmaker has managed to sell 16,331 cars in India last month. The Kia Seltos is once again the best-selling Kia car in India and for the second month in a row, it has even become the best-selling SUV in the country. Despite the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, Kia has managed to achieve a steady performance in the Indian market.

Kia sells three cars in India – Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival. Talking about their sales figures, Kia managed to sell 10,488 units of the Seltos mid-size SUV in October 2021, which makes it the best-selling SUV in the country. The sales of the Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV and the Carnival premium MPV stood at 5,443 and 400 units, respectively.

The company has also announced its another big achievement. Kia India has surpassed the 1.50 lakh sales mark in CY21. The company has registered sales of 1,59,641 units till October in CY21 compared to 1,07,657 units in the same period of 2020 with a 48 per cent YoY growth. However, it is worth mentioning that on a YoY basis, the company’s sales were down by 22.3 per cent in October 2021 and it can be mostly attributed to the semiconductor chip shortage.

Tae-Jin Park, MD, and CEO, Kia India said, “The adverse supply chain situation has been an opportunity lost for us; however, our customers’ and vendors’ continuous support has enabled us to maintain a healthy performance throughout the year. As we foresee the issue to continue for the next few months, we assure our customers to keep optimizing our production to the maximum level and ensure delivery at the earliest. We are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to take the necessary steps as and when required.”

