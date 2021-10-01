Kia India sells 14,441 cars in September 2021: Seltos becomes the best-selling SUV in the country

Kia India has announced the sales figures for the month of September 2021. The South Korean carmaker sold 14,441 cars in the month of September and holds a 7.8 per cent market share in India.

By:October 1, 2021 6:44 PM
Kia Seltos XLine

Kia made its India debut in August 2019 with the Kia Seltos mid-size SUV and since then, it has been the best-selling product for this South Korean carmaker in the country. Kia India has today announced its domestic sales figures for the month of September 2021 and the company has registered a 1.4 per cent YoY growth in terms of market share. The Seltos is once again the best-selling Kia car in India and this time around, it has even become the best-selling SUV in the country for the month of September 2021.  

Watch Video | Kia Seltos Review – All Pros and Cons Explained:

Kia India is one of the fastest-growing car manufacturers in the country. The company has today announced that it has registered a healthy sales figure of 14,441 units in September 2021. Kia even became the fourth most sold carmaker in India with a total market share of 7.8 per cent, which is an increase of 1.4 per cent on a YoY basis. As always, the Seltos became the highest contributing model with 9,583 units, making it the highest-selling SUV of the month for Kia India. However, that’s not all. The Kia Seltos has dethroned the Hyundai Creta to became the best-selling SUV in the country for the month of September 2021.

The Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV and the Kia Carnival premium MPV also sold in decent numbers and they continued their healthy run with 4,454 and 404 unit sales, respectively. Kia India says that the company is currently in the 25th month of its sales operation and more than 3.3 lakh Kia vehicles have already been sold in the country. Recently, the Kia Sonet also crossed the one lakh sales milestone in India. Earlier this month, the company even updated the Kia Carnival premium MPV and it is now available in four trim levels. They are Premium, Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine Plus. The price of the updated Kia Carnival starts at Rs 24.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. 

Kia Carnival

Also Read: 2021 Kia Carnival Launched in India at Rs 24.95 Lakh: Check Out What’s New

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, “Our strong products backed by the relentless efforts of our teams and partners have enabled us to continue our strong run as one of the top automakers in the country despite the prolonged global semiconductor shortage. The disruption in the supply chain has put a brake on the improving industry sentiment last month. As the festive period approaches, we are hopeful to see some improvement in semiconductor procurement. For the time being, we are taking all the measures to optimize the production and keep the waiting period of our vehicles in check.”

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia India sells 14,441 cars in September 2021: Seltos becomes the best-selling SUV in the country

Kia India sells 14,441 cars in September 2021: Seltos becomes the best-selling SUV in the country

Semiconductor shortage grips Hyundai: Sales fall by 34.2% in September on YoY basis

Semiconductor shortage grips Hyundai: Sales fall by 34.2% in September on YoY basis

Locally made Mercedes-Benz S-Class launch on October 7: What to expect

Locally made Mercedes-Benz S-Class launch on October 7: What to expect

Nissan Magnite bookings cross 65,000 mark: Company posts 261% YoY growth in September

Nissan Magnite bookings cross 65,000 mark: Company posts 261% YoY growth in September

New KTM RC 125 officially teased ahead of its launch in India: What to expect?

New KTM RC 125 officially teased ahead of its launch in India: What to expect?

2021 Qatar GP confirmed to fill in for cancelled Australian GP: What to expect

2021 Qatar GP confirmed to fill in for cancelled Australian GP: What to expect

Goodyear develops spherical tyre concept for Citreon's Autonomous Mobility Vision

Goodyear develops spherical tyre concept for Citreon's Autonomous Mobility Vision

Maruti Suzuki records 57% drop in sales on YoY basis: Electric component shortage affects production

Maruti Suzuki records 57% drop in sales on YoY basis: Electric component shortage affects production

More Powerful Hero Xpulse 200 4V officially teased: Launch soon

More Powerful Hero Xpulse 200 4V officially teased: Launch soon

Hero Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge, Destini 125’s price hiked: New prices

Hero Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge, Destini 125’s price hiked: New prices

Kia India appoints Tae-Jin Park as Managing Director and CEO

Kia India appoints Tae-Jin Park as Managing Director and CEO

2022 Honda Civic unveiled in China as Integra: Will it be coming to India?

2022 Honda Civic unveiled in China as Integra: Will it be coming to India?

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Price, Specs Compared

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Price, Specs Compared

On his 24th birthday, a look at Max Verstappen's journey from kart to Formula 1

On his 24th birthday, a look at Max Verstappen's journey from kart to Formula 1

Maruti Suzuki S-Assist AI service assistant launched: Benefits explained

Maruti Suzuki S-Assist AI service assistant launched: Benefits explained

2022 Kawasaki Z900 launched in India at Rs 8.42 lakh: Key changes explained

2022 Kawasaki Z900 launched in India at Rs 8.42 lakh: Key changes explained

Mahindra XUV700 variant-wise prices out: Safari, Alcazar rival's bookings open soon

Mahindra XUV700 variant-wise prices out: Safari, Alcazar rival's bookings open soon

Fifth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee breaks cover: India launch next year

Fifth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee breaks cover: India launch next year

Hike in personal vehicle usage, drop in public transport expected in urban India: Study

Hike in personal vehicle usage, drop in public transport expected in urban India: Study

Hero HF100, HF Deluxe, Passion Pro get costlier in India: Variant-wise price hike explained

Hero HF100, HF Deluxe, Passion Pro get costlier in India: Variant-wise price hike explained