Kia India sells 14,441 cars in September 2021: Seltos becomes the best-selling SUV in the country

Kia India has announced the sales figures for the month of September 2021. The South Korean carmaker sold 14,441 cars in the month of September and holds a 7.8 per cent market share in India.

Kia made its India debut in August 2019 with the Kia Seltos mid-size SUV and since then, it has been the best-selling product for this South Korean carmaker in the country. Kia India has today announced its domestic sales figures for the month of September 2021 and the company has registered a 1.4 per cent YoY growth in terms of market share. The Seltos is once again the best-selling Kia car in India and this time around, it has even become the best-selling SUV in the country for the month of September 2021.

Watch Video | Kia Seltos Review – All Pros and Cons Explained:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kia India is one of the fastest-growing car manufacturers in the country. The company has today announced that it has registered a healthy sales figure of 14,441 units in September 2021. Kia even became the fourth most sold carmaker in India with a total market share of 7.8 per cent, which is an increase of 1.4 per cent on a YoY basis. As always, the Seltos became the highest contributing model with 9,583 units, making it the highest-selling SUV of the month for Kia India. However, that’s not all. The Kia Seltos has dethroned the Hyundai Creta to became the best-selling SUV in the country for the month of September 2021.

The Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV and the Kia Carnival premium MPV also sold in decent numbers and they continued their healthy run with 4,454 and 404 unit sales, respectively. Kia India says that the company is currently in the 25th month of its sales operation and more than 3.3 lakh Kia vehicles have already been sold in the country. Recently, the Kia Sonet also crossed the one lakh sales milestone in India. Earlier this month, the company even updated the Kia Carnival premium MPV and it is now available in four trim levels. They are Premium, Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine Plus. The price of the updated Kia Carnival starts at Rs 24.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Also Read: 2021 Kia Carnival Launched in India at Rs 24.95 Lakh: Check Out What’s New

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, “Our strong products backed by the relentless efforts of our teams and partners have enabled us to continue our strong run as one of the top automakers in the country despite the prolonged global semiconductor shortage. The disruption in the supply chain has put a brake on the improving industry sentiment last month. As the festive period approaches, we are hopeful to see some improvement in semiconductor procurement. For the time being, we are taking all the measures to optimize the production and keep the waiting period of our vehicles in check.”

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.