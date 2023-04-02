Kia India registers 44% growth in FY23, Sonet outsells Seltos

During the last quarter, Kia India registered 74,735 car sales, while selling 21,501 units in the domestic market in March 2023.

Kia India registers a 44 percent growth in FY23, underscoring the company’s ability to navigate through challenging market conditions. It also posted its highest-ever market share of 7.4 percent in the latest quarter by selling 74,735 cars.

In the month of March 2023, Kia sold 21,501 units in the domestic market, with Sonet being the company’s best-seller at 8,677 units, followed by Seltos with 6,554, and Carens with 6,102 units. Coming to international dispatches, Kia India exported 85,754 units in FY23, whereas the monthly export numbers in March 2023 stood at 6,200 units.

Commenting on the development, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “With additional features and improvements in engine and transmission combinations in RDE-compliant vehicles, we are confident that we will continue our winning spree where more & more customers will join our Kia family. As we continue to push boundaries and embrace new technologies, our passion for disruption will inspire and delight our customers for years to come.”

Kia India’s success is also due to the brand’s growing network of dealerships across the country. In close to 4 years, Kia India has expanded its dealership network to over 425 touchpoints across 213 cities in India.

Kia India recently introduced its refreshed RDE-compliant vehicle line-up with an updated powertrain and additional features in the Seltos, the Sonet and the Carens. This came in alignment with the Government of India’s vision for cleaner emissions with the transition to Phase 2 of BS6 norms.