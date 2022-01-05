Kia India registers 2.28L cumulative sales in CY2021

The CY21 has been a year of celebration for Kia India, with Seltos and Sonet both attaining two lakh and one lakh sales respectively since their introduction in the market.

South Korean carmaker Kia has registered cumulative sales of 2,27,844 units in CY 2021 in India including domestic sales of 1,81,583 units, despite the supply-related headwinds throughout the year. With over 29 per cent y-o-y growth in domestic sales, the company ranked amongst the top 5 car manufacturers in the country with a 6 per cent market share in the domestic market in the calendar year, said a company release.

December 2021 saw sales of 7,797 units, with Seltos continuing to be the top contributor with 4,012 units while Sonet and Carnival added 3,578 and 207 units, respectively. With the global unveiling of the Kia Carens, the fourth product of the company, Kia India is making further inroads into the Indian market.

In CY2021, the company also shipped 46,261 units, highlighting a y-o-y growth of 23 per cent in exports. Since the commencement of sales operation in India, Kia has exported 96,242 units, taking the cumulative sales of 4.5 lakh units in under 2.5 Years.

Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India said, “We have sold more than 3.7 lakh units since entering the Indian automotive market in August 2019, a remarkable feat for a new entrant; not just that, till date, we have exported to around 90 countries across the world. Kia India has always focused on providing quality after-sales services to our esteemed customers.”

The CY21 has been a year of celebration for Kia India, with Seltos and Sonet both attaining two lakh and one lakh sales respectively since their introduction in the market. Clocking sales of 1.7 lakh connected cars to date, Kia India emerged as a popular choice amongst tech-savvy customers. The Seltos, with 98,168-unit sales; Carnival, with more 4,178 unit sales; and the Sonet with over 79,309 unit sales, became healthy contributors to Kia India’s total sales in the past calendar year.

He further added, “The constant support that we have been getting from our valued customers underscores our endeavour to introduce products which are customised to suit the requirement of Indian car buyers. Our next product, the Kia Carens, follows the same philosophy and commitment.”

The company on Tuesday revealed the trim details and technical specifications of the Carens, ahead of its launch. The bookings of the vehicle will begin from January 14, 2022. The 3-row recreational vehicle Carens, will be offered in 5 trim levels – premium, prestige, prestige plus, luxury and luxury plus, coupled with multiple powertrain and seating options. The vehicle will be offered in the seven seater option in premium to luxury trims, while the luxury plus trim will be available with a choice of both 6 and 7 seater options.