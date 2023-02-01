Kia India records highest-ever monthly sales in January’23: Up 48% YoY

Kia India recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in January 2023. The company managed to sell 28,634 units last month with a YoY growth rate of 48 percent.

Kia India has revealed its sales figures for the month of January 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker managed to sell 28,634 units last month, recording a YoY growth rate of 48 percent. It’s worth mentioning that this is Kia’s best-ever sales figure yet. The Seltos and Sonet continue to lead Kia’s growth journey in India.

Kia January 2023 Sales: YoY vs MoM comparison

Time period January’23 January’22 YoY Growth December’22 MoM Growth Total sales 28,634 19,319 48% 15,184 88%

Furthermore, the company marked a massive MoM growth of 88 percent over December 2022 when it sold 15,184 units. Kia India also revealed that it has surpassed the domestic sales milestone of 6.50 lakh units within four years of commencing business operations, making it the fastest carmaker in India to achieve the feat.

The Kia Seltos and Sonet led the company’s performance in January 2023 with sales of 10,470 and 9,261 units, respectively. They were followed by the Kia Carens with 7,900 and Carnival with 1,003 units. Commenting on the sales numbers, Hardeep Singh Brar – National Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “After closing CY2022 on a record high, we have witnessed an encouraging start to CY2023 with sales of 28,634 units in January.”

He added, “It reflects strong demand for our products and we are grateful to our customers for their continued love and support for Kia. We exhibited our technology and design prowess at the recently concluded Auto Expo by showcasing the Kia Concept EV9 and the KA4. We also plan to introduce PBVs this year to offer a hassle-free and varied mobility experience for special services in India.”

