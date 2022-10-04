Kia India recalls over 44,000 units of Carens: Here’s the reason why

Kia India has recalled over 44,000 units of the Carens MPV to inspect any potential error in the airbag control module (ACU) software. The company will provide a software update to affected vehicles free of cost.

Kia India has today announced a voluntary recall for 44,174 units of the Carens MPV to inspect any potential error in the airbag control module (ACU) software. The company will inspect the vehicles and a software update will be provided free of cost to the affected models. It’s worth mentioning that the Kia Carens was launched in India in February this year.

Kia will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign. The customers of the affected vehicles would be required to get in touch with their respective authorised dealerships to schedule an appointment. One can also visit Kia India’s website/Kia App or contact the Kia Call Centre at 1800-108-5000 (toll-free).

The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker says that it conducts regular checks and rigorous testing of components, governed by Kia’s global standard. “As a responsible corporate, the company has decided to voluntarily recall the vehicles for inspection and if required, a software update will be provided free of cost,” Kia said in an official press statement.

The Kia Carens is offered with three engine options. It gets a 113 bhp 1.5-litre petrol motor, a 138 bhp 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel mill. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed AT, depending on the engine. This MPV is currently priced between Rs 9.60 lakh – Rs 17.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

