Kia India pegs 2022 sales growth at 33 percent

Kia India is targeting to augment its overall sales by more than 33% to 3 lakh units in 2022. The automaker will end 2021 with domestic sales and exports of nearly 2.25 lakh units.

“This year, we will close at 2.25 lakh units, including domestic and exports. Next year, we want to hit 3 lakh units sales mark, domestic and exports put together,” Hardeep Singh Brar, vice-president and head of marketing and sales, Kia India, told FE at the world premiere of the company’s Carens 6/7-seater SUV.

The Kia Carens will be launched in India as well as in select international markets in the first quarter of 2022.

Indian carmakers are now exploring new territory — the midsize 6/7-seater SUV space. Earlier this year, Tata Motors launched the Safari, then Hyundai Motor India launched the Alcazar, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra introducing the XUV700. Maruti Suzuki India is also expected to enter this space next year.

“Customers are increasingly looking at SUVs of this shape and size,” Brar said.

“6/7-seater SUVs are perceived as a vehicle for a big family, and due to Covid-19, families are increasingly travelling together. Such SUVs make sense,” he added.

Kia India presently sells the Sonet, the Seltos and the Carnival in the domestic market. It exports the Seltos and the Sonet to about 70 countries in Asia, South America and Africa.

On the semiconductor shortage, Brar said: “It’s not that the supply will continue to remain the same. It will ease out a bit. But we will have to see if it eases out towards the mid of the year or the end of the year (2022). But slowly and gradually, it will start improving.”

Kia India currently has a network of 339 touchpoints in 198 cities across the country. Talking about network expansion plans, Brar said that Kia India is aiming to reach 400 touchpoints in 225 cities in 2022.