Kia India launches customer app to provide aftersales support

Kia India says customers will be able to purchase different Service/Ownership Offerings/Programs, such as Extended Warranty, My Convenience, Accessories, and many more through the app.

Kia India, one of the leading carmakers in the country is strengthening its aftersales support for customers and has launched its digitised Omni channel aftersales initiative – Ownership Programs Online Sales.

The initiative is aimed at offering utmost transparency and flexibility to the customers by allowing them to purchase different Service/Ownership Offerings/Programs, such as Extended Warranty, My Convenience, Accessories, and many more from their My Kia app. In addition, the program enables customers to monitor their car services availed for the ownership program in real-time.

The service initiative reflects the brand’s customer-centric approach to the Indian market by improving customers’ accessibility to the brand at every step of their buying-to-ownership journey. The ’Ownership Programs Online Sales’ is now available for customers using the MyKia app based on Android or iOS platforms.

The OEM claims that the MyKia (app) is an industry-first integrated customer communication platform launched in March this year. It aims to offer a seamless experience to customers throughout their car ownership journey. Using the app customers can also request a test drive, get a quote, get a video consultation through Digi-Connect, and book a Kia car, all in the comfort of their homes. Several other vital features are available on the app, such as Kia News, Service appointment and notifications, Digi Wallet, My car dashboard, etc.