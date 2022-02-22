Kia India crosses 5 lakh dispatches: 4 lakh domestic sales, 1 lakh exports

Kia India has crossed 5 lakh dispatches from its Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh. The company’s current Indian portfolio includes the Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, and the recently launched Carens.

Kia India has today announced that the company has surpassed 5 lakh dispatches from its state-of-the-art Anantapur facility located in Andhra Pradesh. This South Korean carmaker entered the Indian market in August 2019 with the Seltos mid-size and since then has been setting the sales chart on fire. Kia has become the fastest carmaker in India to cross 5 lakh dispatches, which includes 4 lakh domestic sales and over 1 lakh exports.

Commenting on the achievement of this milestone, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “Half-a-million is a big number and we are proud to have attained this milestone in less than 2.5 years. Ever since our inception in India, we have focused on providing great value to our customers through our ground-breaking products and services.

He further added, “Today, Kia is a part of 4 lakh Indian families and we are extremely grateful for the affection bestowed upon us by our esteemed customers. Now, with the Carens already launched, we are confident of achieving our next milestones at a much faster pace, creating new benchmarks that will chart the course of our growth journey in the country.”

It is worth mentioning that Kia managed to achieve the 4 lakh sales milestone in India in just 29 months, becoming the fastest car manufacturer to do so. Moreover, the company’s exports have recently crossed the 1 lakh landmark. Kia India exports to as many as 91 countries and it claims to be the number 1 UV exporter in the country, with a market share of over 25 per cent in 2021.

Kia India’s current portfolio includes the Seltos mid-size SUV, Sonet sub-compact SUV, Carnival premium MPV, and the recently launched Carens ‘recreational vehicle’. The new Kia Carens is a three-row multi-purpose vehicle with some SUV-like design cues. It has been recently launched in the Indian market at an introductory starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Kia claims that the Carens has already received a tremendous response from the Indian customers.

