Kia India crosses 1 lakh sales mark in CY2021: Sonet largest contributor

Recently, Kia India topped the Dealer Satisfaction Study 2021 by FADA in association with PremonAsia with 879 points, exceeding the nearest OEM by 101 points.

Kia India recently announced its sales numbers for the month of July, announcing that it had crossed the 1 lakh mark for the calender year 2021. It recorded healthy sales of 15,016 units last month. The company registered over 76% Y-o-Y growth, as against the industry Y-o-Y growth of 49%, with the Sonet emerging as the highest contributor to Kia’s July sales with 7,675 units, followed by the Seltos and Carnival with 6,983 and 358 units, respectively.

Recently, the brand introduced finance schemes for its customers, offering multiple flexible repayment options and other convenience benefits across its entire product portfolio. It also rolled out the industry first ‘Peace of mind’ value-added product for Carnival customers.

Kia India has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer two flexible EMI schemes for the customers buying Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet and Kia Carnival. These schemes offer flexible EMIs – a lower amount in the initial months to customers.

We are also hopeful that the supply chain of the auto industry will be further streamlined in the upcoming weeks and we will be able to make mobility more accessible to our customers. In line with this commitment, we have recently announced a wave of finance schemes for our customers to make their Kia ownership experience seamless, hassle-free and we remain focused to provide the best customer experience with futuristic mobility services, Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said.

