Kia India crosses 1 lakh sales mark in CY2021: Sonet largest contributor

Recently, Kia India topped the Dealer Satisfaction Study 2021 by FADA in association with PremonAsia with 879 points, exceeding the nearest OEM by 101 points.

By:August 3, 2021 2:38 PM

Kia India recently announced its sales numbers for the month of July, announcing that it had crossed the 1 lakh mark for the calender year 2021. It recorded healthy sales of 15,016 units last month. The company registered over 76% Y-o-Y growth, as against the industry Y-o-Y growth of 49%, with the Sonet emerging as the highest contributor to Kia’s July sales with 7,675 units, followed by the Seltos and Carnival with 6,983 and 358 units, respectively.

Recently, the brand introduced finance schemes for its customers, offering multiple flexible repayment options and other convenience benefits across its entire product portfolio. It also rolled out the industry first ‘Peace of mind’ value-added product for Carnival customers.

Kia India has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer two flexible EMI schemes for the customers buying Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet and Kia Carnival. These schemes offer flexible EMIs – a lower amount in the initial months to customers.

Recently, the brand topped the Dealer Satisfaction Study 2021 by FADA in association with PremonAsia with 879 points, exceeding the nearest OEM by 101 points.

Also read: Kia introduces ‘No Questions Asked’ initiative for accidental repairs for Carnival owners

We are also hopeful that the supply chain of the auto industry will be further streamlined in the upcoming weeks and we will be able to make mobility more accessible to our customers. In line with this commitment, we have recently announced a wave of finance schemes for our customers to make their Kia ownership experience seamless, hassle-free and we remain focused to provide the best customer experience with futuristic mobility services, Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia India crosses 1 lakh sales mark in CY2021: Sonet largest contributor

Kia India crosses 1 lakh sales mark in CY2021: Sonet largest contributor

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Activa-led Honda sold 3.86 lakh units, reports 20% growth

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Activa-led Honda sold 3.86 lakh units, reports 20% growth

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition launched: 13 upgrades explained with prices

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition launched: 13 upgrades explained with prices

Stellantis India appoints Joel Verany for Sales & Marketing, Puneet Sabharwal for Finance

Stellantis India appoints Joel Verany for Sales & Marketing, Puneet Sabharwal for Finance

Ola Electric scooter India launch on 15th August: Range, top speed, expected price

Ola Electric scooter India launch on 15th August: Range, top speed, expected price

DICV appoints Anshum Jain as its Chief Operating Officer

DICV appoints Anshum Jain as its Chief Operating Officer

Car demand negatively affected by high GST, acquisition cost: Maruti Suzuki

Car demand negatively affected by high GST, acquisition cost: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Motors to increase prices tomorrow: Offers price protection until end August

Tata Motors to increase prices tomorrow: Offers price protection until end August

ABB India partners with Audi India to provide charging solutions for e-tron range

ABB India partners with Audi India to provide charging solutions for e-tron range

Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black bookings open: Gets distinguishing Black Pack features

Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black bookings open: Gets distinguishing Black Pack features

Maruti Suzuki cars have least CO2 emissions: CNG, hybrids the way forward says Chairman

Maruti Suzuki cars have least CO2 emissions: CNG, hybrids the way forward says Chairman

Hyundai sees 46% growth in July 2021 sales: SUVs dominate domestic sales

Hyundai sees 46% growth in July 2021 sales: SUVs dominate domestic sales

Mumbai-Pune E'way Zero Fatality Corridor project reduces fatalities by 52%: Details explained

Mumbai-Pune E'way Zero Fatality Corridor project reduces fatalities by 52%: Details explained

Grand American touring on a BMW R18: New Transcontinental & R18B unveiled

Grand American touring on a BMW R18: New Transcontinental & R18B unveiled

Honda likely to launch NX200 on 19th August: Top facts about Hornet 2.0-based ADV

Honda likely to launch NX200 on 19th August: Top facts about Hornet 2.0-based ADV

Renault begins exporting Kiger to South Africa: Indonesia, SAARC regions to follow

Renault begins exporting Kiger to South Africa: Indonesia, SAARC regions to follow

July 2021 car sales: Tata, Maruti, Hyundai record good year-on-year growth

July 2021 car sales: Tata, Maruti, Hyundai record good year-on-year growth

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp reports 13 percent dip, over 4.5 lakh units sold

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp reports 13 percent dip, over 4.5 lakh units sold

Royal Enfield reports 9% positive growth in July 2021 sales: Exports up 97%

Royal Enfield reports 9% positive growth in July 2021 sales: Exports up 97%

EVTRIC Axis, Ride electric scooters with 75km range, detachable batteries launched

EVTRIC Axis, Ride electric scooters with 75km range, detachable batteries launched