Kia India announces nationwide Ownership Service Camp

Kia India has announced an ownership service camp for its customers in India. The ownership camp has been introduced to enhance the service experience and improve the ownership experience of the existing customers. This initiative will be organised across all Kia India’s authorised touchpoints from July 21 to 27, 2022

Additionally, the camp has been introduced to ensure convenience and ease of getting cars checked during monsoon season. The camp aims to maintain the hygiene and health of Kia vehicles. Customers can schedule service appointments for the same through the Kia Link app or Kia’s website.

Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and National Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “At Kia, we aim to establish a strong bond with our customers by offering safety, comfort, and convenience in their ownership cycle. With this specially curated Ownership Service Camp for our patrons, we are trying to ensure the excellent health of their cars by providing car check-up services.

In addition to a 36-point vehicle health check, customers can avail of all the services for the interior, exterior, and engine of the vehicle, including tyres condition, sunroof operation, coolant and much more.

While a complimentary car wash will also be offered, this comprehensive car health evaluation is free of cost and will be performed by trained technicians, ensuring the valued Kia customers have complete peace of mind.