Kia India achieves 5 lakh sales milestone within 3 years: Seltos remains best-seller

Kia India has achieved the 5 lakh sales milestone in the country within 3 years of its official debut. The Seltos remains the company’s best-selling product followed by the Kia Sonet.

Kia India has today announced that the company has surpassed the 5 lakh sales milestone in the country within 3 years of its official debut. This South Korean carmaker entered the Indian market in August 2019 with the Seltos mid-size SUV and since then it has been setting the sales chart on fire. Kia has become the fastest carmaker in India to achieve this feat.

It is also worth mentioning that including exports, Kia’s cumulative dispatches from the state-of-the-art Anantapur facility located in Andhra Pradesh have soared to 6,34,224 units. The company now contributes more than 6 per cent to the global sales of Kia Corporation. The Seltos remains the best-selling car for Kia in India and added 59 per cent to its total sales tally.

The Seltos is followed by the Sonet and it contributed more than 32 per cent to Kia India’s total sales. The Carens contributed close to 6.5 per cent to the company’s domestic sales in just five months of its launch. While the total sales figures of Kia’s premium MPV, Carnival, haven’t been revealed, it continues to sell around 400 units every month in the country.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Talking about Kia’s products’ segment-wise performance, the Seltos maintains its stronghold in the mid-size SUV segment, contributing more than 40 per cent to the sales of vehicles in its category. The Sonet holds a 15 per cent share in the sub-compact SUV segment while the Carens commands more than 18 per cent share in its segment. Moreover, in HY22, the Carens became the second most selling vehicle in its category.

Commenting on the achievement, Myung-Sik Sohn – Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “In the short 3 years in India, we have not only established ourselves as the trend leading and inspiring brand but have also led the adoption of new technologies. I would like to attribute Kia India’s success to everyone who is and has been a part of the ecosystem. Most importantly, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude towards our customers who have kept their trust in the brand even in adverse situations like the global supply chain issues.”

Watch Video | Kia EV6 India Review:

He further added, “I proudly say today that we have earned a space in the hearts of Indian consumers, and that’s our biggest achievement. India remains a priority market for India, and hence our 3 out of 5 product offerings in the country are not only manufactured locally but exported to different global markets as well. India is a country with immense potential, and we aim to continue contributing to the growth of manufacturing in India by continuously bringing in our world-class products and technologies.”

Also Read: 2022 Ather 450X First Ride Review: Price, range, features, and more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.