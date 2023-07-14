Kia India achieves 1 million production milestone within four years: Seltos best-selling SUV

Kia India has achieved the 1 million production milestone within four years of commencing its operations. The Seltos remains the company’s best-selling SUV followed by the Kia Sonet.

Kia India has rolled out the 1 millionth vehicle, the new Seltos facelift, from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker achieved the 1 million production milestone within four years of commencing its operations which makes Kia the fastest carmaker in India to achieve this landmark.

Kia India achieves 1 million production milestone:

Kia made its entry into the Indian market with the launch of the Seltos mid-size SUV in August 2019 and it set the sales chart on fire. The Seltos became one of India’s best-selling SUVs and over 5 lakh units were sold in a record time of 46 months. Kia India’s portfolio also includes the Sonet sub-compact SUV, Carens MPV, Carnival premium MPV (now discontinued) and EV6 luxury electric crossover.

The company’s 1 millionth vehicle to be rolled out from the Anantapur facility is a brand new Kia Seltos facelift. It marks the production commencement of the facelifted Kia Seltos which recently made its India debut and its prices will be announced next month. The ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed guests from the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Kia’s official dignitaries.

Here’s what the company said:

Unveiling the 1 millionth car, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “This is a big moment for us, our employees, and our partners who have lived and supported our journey and helped us in making Kia an integral part of Indian consumer’s lives today. We are extremely grateful for their support and the love of our customers. We will remain dedicated to driving innovation, pushing boundaries, and shaping the future of mobility in India.”

