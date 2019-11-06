Kia Futuron concept revealed: An electric SUV coupe for the future

Kia Motors has recently unveiled an electric SUV coupe concept. Called as the Futuron, the company says the same will act as an inspiration for the future electric vehicles from the brand. The Futuron concept comes with a futuristic design and boasts of an all-wheel-drive electric powertrain. It measures 4,850 mm in length, 1,550 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. Up-front it gets the latest interpretation of Kia's 'Tiger Nose' grille. The Futuron comes with a sleek and sharp exterior design with a coupe roofline at the back.

The Kia Futuron comes with a high-capacity battery mounted low on the vehicle's body. It sends power to four electric motors, one mounted on each wheel. Thanks to the battery pack, which is mounted underneath the vehicle's floor, the Futuron has a low centre of gravity.

The Kia Futuron implements Level 4 autonomous driving. As a result of this, the cabin of this concept SUV features a flexible layout. The front seats are made up of flexible materials. They can offer two seating modes. These are an upright 'driving' position and a reclined 'rest' position. When the autonomous driving feature in this car is activated, the front two seats automatically go into the reclining position. Also, the steering wheel retracts once this mode is switched on.

The dashboard follows an uninterrupted layout, right to the door panels. The interior comes with a Graphic User Interface which runs from the driver's side door and sweeps across the steering wheel. This GUI includes the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system of the vehicle. It is responsible for displaying all the information related to the vehicle's various functions.

Future electric models from Kia are likely to take their inspiration from the Futuron.

