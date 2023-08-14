Kia extends ‘My Convenience Plus’ for new Seltos owners, starting at Rs 8,199

This offer can be availed by Seltos owners at just Rs 8199 per year across India. This plan was first introduced in 2022 for Kia Carens owners.

Kia India announces the extension of its ‘My Successful Plus’ for new Seltos owners. The customers will get optimized comprehensive ownership cost which will cover multiple benefits. This offer can be availed by Seltos owners at just Rs 8199 per year across India. This plan was first introduced in 2022 for Kia Carens owners.

What’s in the lot for new Seltos owners?

The Korean car maker is providing additional savings of up to 10% on car services during the validity tenure of 4-5 years. Along with this services such as pre-paid maintenance, extended warranty and roadside assistance will be provided to the new Kia Seltos owners.

Customers have two packages available to choose from, one is premium for 4 years and other is a luxury package for the duration of 5 years. Additionally complimentary tyre services in 1st year under Luxury package, One scratch repair under 12 months and Inflation protection for periodic maintenance etc.

What is the cost of the ‘My Convenience Plan’?

The New Seltos owners will be able to grab the ‘My Convenience Plan’ starting at Rs 32,796.

Engine Option Year Normal Servicing Cost My Convenience Plus % Saving Total Cost Per Km cost Total Cost Per Km cost Petrol 4 Years and 40,000 KMs 37,701 0.94 32,796 0.82 13% 5 Years and 50,000 KMs 53,437 1.07 46,995 0.94 12% Diesel 4 Years and 40,000 KMs 41,589 1.04 37,596 0.94 10% 5 Years and 50,000 KMs 58,398 1.17 51,995 1.04 11%

For the petrol variant My Convenience Plus offers a 4 year package at the total cost of Rs 32,796 while the Normal Servicing total Cost is Rs 37,701. As a difference between the costing of both packages customers will be able to save up to 13 percent.

The diesel variant package for four years will be offered at Rs 37,596 under thee My Convenience Plan for Rs 0.82 per Km. On the other hand the 5 years package is being offered at Rs 51,995.

What are the prices of My convenience plan?

My Convenience Plus Price Chart Plan Premium (4Years) Luxury (5 Years) Petrol INR 32,796

(INR 8,199/Yr.) INR 0.82/Km

· INR 0.94/km when purchased separately

· Up to 13% upfront benefit* INR 46,995

(INR 9,399/Yr.) INR 0.94/Km

· INR 1.07/km when purchased separately

· Up to 12% upfront benefit* Diesel INR 37,596

(INR 9,399/Yr.) INR 0.94/Km

· INR 1.05/km when purchased separately

· Up to 10% upfront benefit* INR 51,995

(INR 10,399/Yr.) INR 1.04/Km

· (INR 1.16/km when purchased separately

· (Up to 11% upfront benefit* Price chart of My Convenience Plan

Services for the petrol variant under the luxury plan is being offered at starting price of Rs 9,399 per year, going up to Rs 46, 996. For the Diesel variant the premium package is being offered at starting price of Rs 9,399 per year while the luxury package will start from Rs 10, 399.