Kia EV 6 vs BMW i4 comparison. We compare the Kia EV6 against the BMW i4 in terms of their battery pack, price, range, performance, and more.

Electric cars are making their way into India, made by global manufacturers at a price that’s not unattainable. BMW broke this trend by launching the i4 electric sedan in India at Rs 69.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Right around its launch, South Korean carmaker Kia opened bookings for its EV offering for India, the EV6. Kia has allotted 100 units for India, while BMW has no cap on sale for the i4.

Although both cars, the BMW i4 and the Kia EV6, take two different forms in terms of design, they have a common goal — to be premium electric cars for family use. To know more about the BMW i4 and the Kia EV6, let’s compare their battery packs, range, performance, and features to get a better understanding.

Kia EV6 vs BMW i4 pricing

As per speculations on the internet, the Kia EV6 is claimed to be priced exactly the same as the BMW i4 — Rs 69.90 lakh ex-showroom (introductory price). However, we will wait for Kia to make an official announcement on the same. As of now, Kia has opened bookings for the EV6 for a token amount of Rs 3 lakh, and the launch is scheduled for June 2.

We expect the Kia EV6 to be priced around the Rs 60 lakh mark when launched since the four-door electric car will be brought to India as a CBU.

Battery, performance, and range on the Kia EV6 vs BMW i4

The Kia EV6 will be offered in India in its top-spec GT-Line trim. The car gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack which will either power two motors (one in each axle, making it an AWD) that produce 325 horsepower or with a single motor at the rear axle (RWD) making 229 horsepower.

The BMW i4 on the other hand, gets an 80.7 kWh battery pack with a motor on its rear axle, producing 335 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. The BMW gets a single-speed fixed ratio automatic transmission.

Specifications Kia EV6 BMW i4 Battery Pack 77.4 kWh 80.7 kWh Power 325 bhp 335 bhp Torque 350 Nm 430 Nm Range 510 km 590 km Acceleration 5.2 seconds 5.7 seconds

Charing options on the Kia EV6 and BMW i4

Both electric cars, the Kia EV6 and the BMW i4 support quick charging via a DC socket. The Kia EV6 can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes with a 350 kW DC fast charger, and when using a 50 kW charger, it takes 73 minutes.

The BMW i4 can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes with a 205 kW DC charger, while it charges the same amount in 83 minutes using a 50 kW DC charger. On the performance side, the Kia EV6 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, while the BMW i4 does the same in 5.7 seconds.