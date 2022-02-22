Kia EV6 trademark filed in India: Likely to sell in 4 trims

The Kia EV6 electric crossover might go on sale in the Indian market soon. The South Korean brand has filed for trademark registrations in the country recently.

Unlike Hyundai, Kia’s Indian line-up includes zero electric vehicles as of now. The South-Korean carmaker, however, seems to be planning to launch one. The automaker has filed for trademark registration for its all-electric offering – EV6. The Kia EV6 will come to the Indian market via the CBU route. Alongside, the company has filed for four other trademarks that are closely related to the EV6. The trademark filings read as EV6 Light, EV6 Water, EV6 Earth, and EV6 Air.

Interestingly, the Kia EV6 is sold in three grades internationally – Light, Wind, and GT-Line. In all likelihood, Kia might be trying to rename these variants for the Indian market. In case the brand has some different plans with these names, the exact details will emerge only during the launch.

The Kia EV6 electric crossover sits on the company’s E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The skateboard architecture is designed specifically for modern-age EVs. As a result, it elevates a lot of space on the inside. The EV6’s interior also comes loaded to the gills. A 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, 12.3-inch infotainment unit, wireless phone charger and more come fitted on the EV6’s cabin.

Design-wise, the Kia EV6 looks appealing from all angles. It gets a digital grille on the nose, which was recently seen on the Kia Carens as well. Large 19-inch alloy wheels jack up its overall stance, and the sloping roofline adds to the part.

Talking of powertrain, the entry-level trim of the EV6 gets a 58 kWh battery with a rear-mounted motor that develops 167 bhp and 349 Nm. This setup is capable of pulling the 100 kmph mark in 8 seconds from a standstill with top speed restricted at 185 kmph. Claimed driving range stands at 373 km.

For additional performance, a bigger battery pack of 77.4 kWh is on offer. It comes paired with a 225 bhp/349 Nm electric motor with the capability to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.2 seconds in the RWD guise. When opted for the AWD configuration, a dual-motor setup is used, which churns out a combined output of 320 bhp and 604 Nm. It makes the 100 kmph mark come up in a shade over 5 seconds, while top speed is limited to 188 kmph. The EV6 offers a claimed driving range of 500 km and 441 km in the RWD and AWD layout, respectively.

