Kia EV6 spotted undisguised in Hyderabad: India launch soon?

The upcoming all-electric Kia EV6 GT has been spotted in Hyderabad ahead of its expected India launch in mid-2022. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of MINI Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

Kia India is planning to launch its first electric car soon. The company is gearing up to introduce the all-electric EV6 in the Indian market. Now, ahead of its official launch, the range-topping GT version of the Kia EV6 has been spotted undisguised in the country. The uncamouflaged test mule of this electric car was snapped in Hyderabad, hinting at its imminent India launch.

The all-electric Kia EV6 made its world premiere in April 2021. Globally, it is available with several powertrain options and the range-topping version is even more powerful than the Porsche Taycan 4S. Kia will bring this EV to India as a CBU (completely built unit) import and so it will be completely similar to the model sold abroad. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of MINI Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

The one spotted in Hyderabad is EV6’s GT version. It features Kia’s latest ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy and looks striking. Talking about specifications, globally it is offered with two battery options – 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh. It is unclear which version will be available in the Indian market. The lower battery-spec model can be had with a 170 hp single-motor & RWD layout or a 235 hp dual-motor & AWD layout.

The larger battery pack is also available in two variants – a 229 hp single-motor with RWD and a 325 hp dual-motor with AWD drivetrain. Moreover, the top-spec GT version of the EV6 with the dual-motor set-up & AWD develops 585 hp and 740 Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 260 kmph. The Kia EV6 offers a driving range of up to 500 km on a full charge.

