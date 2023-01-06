Kia EV6 gets its first price hike: New vs old price list

The Kia EV6 has received its first price hike and it has got dearer by Rs 1 lakh. This premium electric crossover is now priced from Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia India launched the all-electric EV6 in June last year at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Imported as a CBU in limited numbers, the EV6 is the company’s first electric car in India. Now, its introductory prices have come to an end and it has got dearer by Rs 1 lakh. Check out the new vs old price list of the Kia EV6 here.

Kia EV6: New vs old price list

Kia EV6 variant New price Launch price Difference GT Line RWD Rs 60.95 lakh Rs 59.95 lakh Rs 1 lakh GT Line AWD Rs 65.95 lakh Rs 64.95 lakh Rs 1 lakh

As one can see in the above table, the prices of the Kia EV6 have been hiked by Rs 1 lakh. This electric crossover is now priced from Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 64.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia EV6: Battery, range and performance

The India-spec Kia EV6 gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 708 km per charge. It is offered in two variants. The RWD version with a single motor develops 229 bhp & 350 Nm while the AWD variant with a dual motor set-up, one on each axle, churns out 325 bhp & 605 Nm of peak torque.

Kia EV6: Features and rivals

In terms of features, the all-electric Kia EV6 is loaded up to the brim. It gets two massive 12.3-inch curved displays housed in a single glass pane. While one of them is a touchscreen infotainment system, the other is a digital instrument cluster. The Kia EV6 also gets ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 14-speaker Meridian system, etc.

