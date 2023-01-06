scorecardresearch

Kia EV6 gets its first price hike: New vs old price list

The Kia EV6 has received its first price hike and it has got dearer by Rs 1 lakh. This premium electric crossover is now priced from Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Kia EV6 gets its first price hike: New vs old price list
The Kia EV6 is claimed to offer a driving range of 708 km per charge

Kia India launched the all-electric EV6 in June last year at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Imported as a CBU in limited numbers, the EV6 is the company’s first electric car in India. Now, its introductory prices have come to an end and it has got dearer by Rs 1 lakh. Check out the new vs old price list of the Kia EV6 here. 

kia ev6 red colour

Kia EV6: New vs old price list

Kia EV6 variantNew priceLaunch priceDifference
GT Line RWDRs 60.95 lakhRs 59.95 lakhRs 1 lakh
GT Line AWDRs 65.95 lakhRs 64.95 lakhRs 1 lakh

As one can see in the above table, the prices of the Kia EV6 have been hiked by Rs 1 lakh. This electric crossover is now priced from Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 64.95 lakh, ex-showroom. 

Also Read: Upcoming Kia cars in India at Auto Expo 2023: Seltos facelift to new-gen Carnival

Also Read
kia ev6 interior dashboard

Kia EV6: Battery, range and performance

The India-spec Kia EV6 gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 708 km per charge. It is offered in two variants. The RWD version with a single motor develops 229 bhp & 350 Nm while the AWD variant with a dual motor set-up, one on each axle, churns out 325 bhp & 605 Nm of peak torque. 

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Kia EV6 Review:

Kia EV6: Features and rivals 

In terms of features, the all-electric Kia EV6 is loaded up to the brim. It gets two massive 12.3-inch curved displays housed in a single glass pane. While one of them is a touchscreen infotainment system, the other is a digital instrument cluster. The Kia EV6 also gets ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 14-speaker Meridian system, etc.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Over 800 companies from 15 countries to participate in components show

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 12:10:00 pm