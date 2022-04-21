Kia EV6 bookings to open on May 26, 2022: India launch soon

The bookings for the all-electric Kia EV6 will commence in India from May 26, 2022. It will be imported in India as a CBU in limited numbers and will rival the likes of MINI Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

Kia India, the fastest-growing carmaker in the country, is all set to venture into the electric mobility space. This South Korean car manufacturer has officially confirmed that the pre-bookings for its all-electric Kia EV6 will commence in India from May 26, 2022. The launch is expected to take place in June this year. It will be imported to India as a CBU in limited numbers.

Being a fully imported model, one can expect it to be completely similar to the EV6 sold abroad. The all-new Kia EV6 made its world premiere in April 2021. Globally, it is available with several powertrain options and the range-topping version is even more powerful than the Porsche Taycan 4S. Recently, a test mule of its top-spec GT version was spotted undisguised in Hyderabad, India.

The all-electric EV6 features Kia’s latest ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy and looks striking. Talking about specifications, globally it is offered with two battery options – 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh. It is still unclear which version will be on sale in the Indian market. The lower battery-spec model can be had with a 170 hp single-motor & RWD layout or a 235 hp dual-motor & AWD layout.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The larger battery pack is also available with two variants – a 229 hp single-motor with RWD and a 325 hp dual-motor with AWD drivetrain. Moreover, the top-spec GT version with the dual-motor set-up & AWD develops 585 hp and 740 Nm of torque. The Kia EV6 offers a driving range of up to 500 km on a full charge. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of MINI Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso now get dual airbags as standard fitment

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.