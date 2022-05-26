Kia EV6 bookings open: Only 100 units allotted for India

The pre-bookings for the all-electric Kia EV6 are now open in India. Only 100 units of the EV6 have been allotted for the Indian market this year and its official launch will take place on June 2, 2022.

Kia has commenced the pre-bookings for its premium all-electric EV6 in the Indian market. One can book the Kia EV6 by paying a token amount of Rs 3 lakh on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Kia dealership. However, it is worth mentioning that only 100 units have been allotted for the Indian market this year and its official launch will take place on June 2, 2022.

Built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6 marks the beginning of Kia’s EV journey in India. Globally, it is offered with two different battery pack options, a 58 kWh unit and a 77.4 kWh unit. However, in India, it will be available only with the larger 77.4 kWh battery pack and in the GT line trim, loaded with all the bells and whistles.

The India-spec Kia EV6 will be available in two variants – a 229 hp single-motor with RWD and a 325 hp dual-motor with AWD drivetrain. Kia claims a maximum driving range of up to 528 km on a single charge, as per the WLTP cycle. Moreover, it can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC ultrafast charger while a 50 kW DC fast charger will do the same in 73 minutes.

The new Kia EV6 is loaded with features up to the brim. It gets dual 12.3-inch curved displays, one for the instrument cluster while the other one is a touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets ADAS along with a host of safety features. The Kia EV6 will be brought to India as a CBU import and it will be available exclusively through 15 select dealerships across 12 cities in the country. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5, MINI Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “The Indian automotive industry is transforming, and Kia is at the forefront of this transformation. Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater to not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the finest Kia offering that we are getting to the market.”

