Kia EV6 bookings commence in India

The 2023 Kia EV6 is available in five colours – Runway Red, Yacht Blue, Moonscape, Aurora Black Pearl, and Snow White Pearl.

Kia has commenced the bookings for the 2023 Kia EV6 in India. The company is also offering ownership privileges to the first 200 buyers which includes a 95 percent buyback policy within 30 days, free periodic maintenance for 5 years, and 8 years/ 1,60,000 Kms warranty on the battery.

The Kia launched the EV6 in June 2022 and since then, sold 432 units. The 2023 Kia EV6 is available in two variants: GT Line and GT Line AWD at an ex-showroom price of Rs 60.95 lakh and Rs. 65.95 lakh, respectively.

Myung-sik Sohn, CSBO, Kia India, said “We have also expanded our EV dealership footprint to 60 outlets across 44 cities which will help us move closer to our customers. We expect the 2023 Kia EV6 to outgrow our previous sales performance and make a threefold growth this year. It fills us with immense pride that we are leading the segment that is not only helping our business grow but also propelling us towards a sustainable future.”

The EV6 is built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Apart from fast DC charging, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality with a certified range of 708km, the EV6 also gets a modern interior.

The company has been working towards improving the EV charging infrastructure in the country. In August 2022, Kia installed India’s first and fastest 240 kWh charger for promoting green technology.

The company plans to expand its EV dealership footprint from 15 select dealerships across 12 cities at the time of launch last year to 60 outlets across 44 cities. Kia India also plans to expand the 150 kW high-speed charger network from the existing 15 dealerships to all 60 outlets.