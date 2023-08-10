Kia EV5 SUV near its global debut: Here’s what to expect

The Kia EV5’s sporty exterior is similar to Kia Sportage and it will rival the Volkswagen ID.4, Nissan Ariya and Toyota bZ4X etc.

Kia is all set to introduce its production-spec EV5 SUV at the Chengdu Motor Show in China. On August 25, EV5 will make its public appearance as the carmaker’s third EV product after EV6 and the full-size EV9 SUV.

Kia EV5: Third EV from the brand

Driving on the same road as other Kia EVs, the EV5 will sit on the modular E-GMP skateboard platform. Drawing similarities from the powertrain of EV6, the new SUV is expected to run on 75-80kWh battery pack with a range of more than 483 km per charge.

Sustainably sourced materials can be expected from the new SUV.

The EV5 SUV will get an overall makeup based on its predecessor, the EV9 following design concept of ‘Opposites United’. This production spec will run on 21-inch tyres and will get an aerodynamic enhancing rood spoiler. Along with digital infotainment system atop the dashboard, a lot of sustainably sourced materials can be expected from the new SUV.

Kia EV5: Who will race against?

The Kia EV5’s sporty exterior is similar to Kia Sportage and it will rival the Volkswagen ID.4, Nissan Ariya and Toyota bZ4X etc. After making its debut in China the new production spec will make rounds in other countries as well. There is no official news of the EV5 making it to Indian showrooms anytime soon.