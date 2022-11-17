Kia delivers 200 EV6s in India to date, twice more than planned

Kia plans on bringing more EV6s to the Indian market after receiving an overwhelming response to the EV. To date, the carmaker has delivered 200 units of the Kia EV6.

Kia has delivered 200 units of the Kia EV6 to customers in India to date, twice more than the initially planned 100 units for the entire year. Now, the company is planning to further increase the total allocation of EV6 in 2022 and complete most of the pending deliveries within this year.

The EV6 is the first Electric Vehicle by Kia in the country and was launched earlier this year in June, however, the deliveries to customers began last month. The Kia EV6 received an overwhelming response from Indian customers with 355 bookings received even before its launch, and these booking numbers have grown since then.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said “The EV6 is considered to be amongst the most sophisticated products by Kia ever and is a demonstration of our technological prowess and capabilities. At the launch of EV6, amid the very positive response received, we had promised our customers to bring in more units of the EV6, over and above the initially allotted 100 units for 2022.”

He added, “Going forward, our focus will be on completing the deliveries of all the existing and new bookings at the earliest. The EV6 made electric mobility a fun and joyful experience for our customers, and I am confident that the EV6 will be a common sight on Indian roads in the upcoming days.”

The Kia EV6 is built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The Kia EV6 offers a range of up to 708 km on a full charge (ARAI certified) and as part of its EV roadmap, Kia will launch its India-centric EV by 2025 in the country.

The Kia EV6 competes with the BMW i4 and the soon-to-launch Hyundai Ioniq 5, the latter an EV based on the same platform as the Kia EV6. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will share many components with the Kia EV6 and could have a price advantage as well since it will be locally assembled.