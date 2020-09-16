Kia ‘CV’ electric crossover to launch next year: 7 new EVs under Kia’s global strategy by 2027

Kia Motors Corporation has shared a glimpse of its global electric vehicle (EV) business strategy today, revealing an early sketch of several of the brand’s future dedicated Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Kia Imagine concept

Kia Motors today announced its global EV strategy under which the brand will launch seven new BEVs (battery electric vehicle) by 2027 and the first of these, codenamed ‘CV’, will be launched many of its markets across the world next year. Announcing Kia’s EV plans at the brand’s Hwasung plant in South Korea, President and CEO, Kia Motors, Ho Sung Song stated that the company aims for electric vehicles to account for 25 percent of its total sales worldwide by 2029. Kia Motors will hence launch a range of electric vehicles and partner with companies that work in EV charging infrastructure across the world.

Kia Motors Plan S strategy

Announced earlier this year, Kia’s Plan S strategy includes the expansion of its electric car portfolio to 11 by 2025. During this time, the company also aims to have EVs make up 20 percent of its total vehicle sales in its major markets, including Korea, North America, and Europe.

The first of the seven models planned is the Kia CV set to be introduced in 2021 as the brand’s first electric car based on its dedicated BEV platform and which will showcase a new design direction for the rest of the EVs that will follow.

Details of Kia’s future EV product strategy were announced by Kia President and CEO Ho Sung Song during an event at the brand’s Hwasung plant in Korea

The manufacturer plans to expand its global after-sales service infrastructure for EVs, increasing the number of dedicated EV work bays in its home country to 1,200 by 2030. In other markets, Kia will increase its number of EV work bays to 600 by the end of this year, and to over 2,000 by 2023.

Kia aims to supply around 1,500 EV chargers to its touchpoint network across Korea by 2030. Furthermore, Hyundai Motor Group will install 120 Ultra-Fast Chargers by 2021 in urban centres and along 12 highways linking eight provinces across the country. In international markets, Kia is establishing more than 2,400 EV chargers in Europe and around 500 in North America.

The brand has also entered strategic alliances to secure a comprehensive charging infrastructure. In September last year, Kia announced an investment in IONITY – a European company specialising in EV fast charging. Kia now also seeks charging infrastructure partners for the US and China.

Kia CV electric crossover

Internally called CV, the new electric Kia will be built on Hyundai Group’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform that will also underpin other upcoming Kia EVs as well. Based on the Kia Imagine concept unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Kia CV will likely have a fastback-style SUV appeal. According to a report on Auto Express, the CV will boast a range of over 480 km per charge.

