Kia to launch seven new electric cars by 2027: First BEV and new design philosophy to unveil soon

Kia’s Plan S strategy includes expansion of its electric car portfolio to 11 by 2025. During this time, it aims to have EVs make up 20 percent of its total vehicle sales in its major markets, including markets like Korea and Europe.

Top right: Kia Imagine concept

Kia today announced new details of its new brand and philosophy, along with plans of expanding its electric vehicle lineup. The company now has a new brand slogan ‘Movement that inspires’ and has dropped ‘Motors’ from its name, to now simpley being called ‘Kia’. With this, Kia puts into play its ‘Plan S’ business strategy, that includes more sustainable production through the usage of clean energy and recyclable materials. Kia will be focussing on battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plans to reinforce its global product line-up with the introduction of seven new dedicated BEVs by 2027.

Kia’s new electric vehicle and design philosophy

The first of Kia’s next-generation BEVs will be revealed in the first quarter of 2021. Based on new E-GMP technology, this dedicated BEV will boast a crossover-inspired design, while offering an electric driving range of over 500 km and a high-speed charging time of under 20 minutes. This will also be the first global model to bear Kia’s new logo.

With its growing range of BEVs, Kia is targeting a 6.6% share of the global BEV market by 2025, and global annual sales of 500,000 BEVs by 2026.

Kia ‘Plan S’

Kia will also reveal more information about the new design direction of its future products and services in the weeks ahead, with a new design philosophy which reflects the brand’s transformation.

These new models will include a range of passenger vehicles, SUVs and MPVs across several segments, each incorporating long-range driving and high-speed charging from Hyundai Motor Group’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Kia is also developing a range of new Purpose-Built Vehicles (PBVs) for corporate customers. These specialised vehicles will be based on flexible ‘skateboard’ platforms, with modular bodies designed to meet the specific mobility needs of a broad range of corporate and fleet customers.

Also read: Kia ‘CV’ electric crossover to launch next year: 7 new EVs under Kia’s global strategy by 2027

Demand for PBVs is expected to grow five-fold by 2030 due to rapid and sustained growth in e-commerce and car-sharing services. Bespoke Kia PBVs will be tailored to meet the needs of corporate and fleet customers. For instance, these could include car-sharing vehicles, low-floor logistics vehicles, and delivery vehicles.

Under the new strategy, Kia is ramping up collaboration and partnerships with global mobility solutions businesses. In 2018, the company invested in Grab, Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing service, food delivery and payment solutions company; and Ola in March 2019.

Kia is also establishing other mobility services, including WiBLE, a car-sharing joint venture with Repsol, Spain’s major energy corporation, in Madrid. Launched in September 2018, WiBLE operates 500 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid EVs (PHEVs) through a free-floating method that allows users to freely rent and return vehicles within the service area.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.