Kia concludes Design Tour 2019 after reaching 26 Indian cities: To launch Creta rivalling SP2i SUV in July

Kia Motors has recently concluded the second phase of its Design Tour in India that was aimed at raising awareness of the brand in the country. The tour reached a total of 26 Indian cities over a span of two months covering 15,000 kms. Through this, Kia Motors India reached out to over 10,000 potential customers and buyers across India. This extensive multi-city roadshow commenced from the city of Jamshedpur on 16th of January and concluded in Bhopal on 15th of March. The company said in a press statement that the primary focus of the multi-city roadshow was to bring together dealer partners, customers and reaching out to newer audiences, ensuring wide reach and deep market penetration in the country.

Commenting on the 2019 Kia Design Tour, Manohar Bhat, Head of Marketing and Sales, Kia Motors India said that the Design Tour is a great platform where multiple stakeholders – Dealers, Customers and Opinion Leaders – get to be a part of, and experience the distinctive and stunning design of Kia cars. Through this activity, the company is able to gauge the excitement and anticipation around Kia amongst the masses across the country. He added that Kia has received a phenomenal response from every city, and the company is happy that it is able to showcase the glimpse of great design and technology of Kia in the respective cities, a taste of what Kia is about, before the launch of our mid-SUV in India.

Ahead of the launch of its first car in India, Kia is working towards establishing a strong brand presence in the country. Kia Motors India has already commenced its Trial Production of the SP2i at its Anantapur Plant in Andhra Pradesh. With a target of launching a new car every six months after the launch of the first product in India, Kia is planning to expand its portfolio to at least 5 vehicles by 2021.