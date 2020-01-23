Kia Carnival features that even Rs 50 lakh SUVs, sedans don’t have

Kia Carnival is all set to launch in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. This will be the second product by the South Korean carmaker in India. We expect this MPV's prices to fall in the range of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. It will be a premium offering by Kia and comes with a host of features and creature comforts. The Kia Carnival will be available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine which is good for churning out 200 hp along with 440 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Excited about the Kia Carnival? Here is a list of features that this Kia MPV is going to have that even Rs 50 lakh SUVs, sedan don't have.

VIP seats with leg support

If you were to opt for the Limousine 7VIP variant of the Kia Carnival then you will get VIP seats in the second row. The seats will be upholstered in premium Nappa leather. Though these seats do not offer electric operation, they can be reclined and even have leg-support. There is even rear seat entertained on offer as well.

Electrically operated side doors

The Kia Carnival comes with electronically sliding doors. These can be operated with just a touch of a button. There are multiple ways to do the same. You can either do the same with the help of the button on the key fob or the driver can open the door with a touch of a button. Similarly, simply by pulling the lever on the door will also electronically open the side doors of the Carnival.

Connected car features

The Carnival comes with Kia's UVO connected car system. This is the same system which is available on the Kia Seltos. It offers 37 connected car features. These include a number of remote commands along with smart features in the arena of safety and security.

Dual-panel electric sunroof

The Kia Carnival comes with an electric sunroof. Yes, this feature is available in a number of other cars these days. However, what is unique in the Carnival is that it comes with a dual-panel electric sunroof. What this basically means that there are essentially two sunroofs in the carnival, one for the front passengers and one for the rear passengers.

Capability to seat up to 9 people

The Kia Carnival offers a seating capacity of seven, eight and even nine people. Yes, you heard it right. Then Carnival is available in a plethora of seating configurations. That said, the Limousine pack is only available in the seven-seat configuration.